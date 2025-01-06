Rashid Khan's career-best figures help Afghanistan win record Test series
What's the story
Afghanistan registered a historic win in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe, winning the final match by 72 runs.
The win was largely set up by Rashid Khan's brilliant show, who took 11 wickets for just 160 runs.
His brilliant bowling included career-best figures of 7/66 in the second innings. He took four wickets in the first innings too.
Notably, Afghanistan have won their maiden bilateral Test series comprising multiple matches.
Series summary
A look at match summary
Zimbabwe had earlier taken the upper hand by bundling Afghanistan out for a mere 157 in the first innings.
The home side posted 243 in response, with Rashid taking a four-fer.
Centuries from Rahmat Shah and debutant Ismat Alam helped Afghanistan bounce back (363) by posting a target of 278 runs for Zimbabwe.
The hosts perished for 205 in their run-chase.
Match highlights
Rashid's stellar performance seals victory for Afghanistan
The last day of the match started with Rashid bowling to Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava.
Although Hashmatullah Shahidi fumbled initially, giving Ngarava a brief lease of life, he couldn't survive for long.
The match took a sensational turn when Craig Ervine was sent back by Yamin Ahmadzai's direct hit from deep extra cover.
Zimbabwe were left needing 73 runs with just one wicket in hand.
Decisive moment
Rashid's final strike seals series win
The match's turning point arrived when Rashid bowled a fuller delivery to Ervine, which pitched just outside off and turned in.
Ervine missed an attempted sweep and was hit in front, prompting an appeal from the Afghan players.
Umpire Ahsan Raza eventually raised his finger, signaling Ervine's dismissal and sealing Afghanistan's victory in the series.
Feats
Rashid attains these feats
Rashid took four wickets in the first innings, finishing with figures worth 4/94 in 27.3 overs.
Taking a seven-fer in the second, the Afghan leg-spinner was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Rashid is now the only Afghanistan bowler with seven wickets in a Test innings. He has also become the first Afghan player to take a match haul of 10 wickets in Test cricket.
Rahmat Shah
Rahmat's third Test ton powers Afghanistan
Rahmat Shah had earlier written his name in the history books by scoring the most runs for Afghanistan in a Test.
He starred for Afghanistan in the 2nd Test as well when they were in a spot of bother. His 275-ball 139 in the second innings helped Afghanistan make a turnaround from 69/5.
Rahmat slammed his third Test ton and raced to 970 career runs, the most for Afghanistan in the format.
Maiden Test ton for Ismat Ismat Alam
Ismat Alam joined forces with Rahmat in the second innings, fueling Afghanistan's comeback. Alam, playing his first Test, scored a brilliant 101 off 181 balls (9 fours). The duo added 132 runs after Afghanistan were down to 136/6 in the second innings.