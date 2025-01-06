What's the story

Afghanistan registered a historic win in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe, winning the final match by 72 runs.

The win was largely set up by Rashid Khan's brilliant show, who took 11 wickets for just 160 runs.

His brilliant bowling included career-best figures of 7/66 in the second innings. He took four wickets in the first innings too.

Notably, Afghanistan have won their maiden bilateral Test series comprising multiple matches.