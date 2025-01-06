What's the story

﻿Rashid Khan, the veteran leg-spinner, has become the first Afghanistan bowler to take seven wickets in an innings in Test cricket.

Rashid attained this feat as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in the 2nd Test by 72 runs.

The leg-spinner's 7/66 stopped Zimbabwe from chasing down 278. They folded for 205.

The match was held at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club, as the visitors clinched the two-match series 1-0.