Rashid Khan becomes first Afghan with seven-fer in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Rashid Khan, the veteran leg-spinner, has become the first Afghanistan bowler to take seven wickets in an innings in Test cricket.
Rashid attained this feat as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in the 2nd Test by 72 runs.
The leg-spinner's 7/66 stopped Zimbabwe from chasing down 278. They folded for 205.
The match was held at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club, as the visitors clinched the two-match series 1-0.
Series victory
Rashid's performance leads to series win
Rashid's brilliant seven-wicket haul proved to be the difference-maker for Afghanistan.
Despite a fighting half-century from Zimbabwean captain Craig Ervine, Rashid was able to bundle out Zimbabwe for a mere 205 runs.
He was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers, with 7/66 in 27.3 overs. Zia-ur-Rehman took the other two wickets for Afghanistan in the final innings.
Match climax
Dramatic final day seals Afghanistan's victory
The final day of the match was high on drama. Zimbabwe resumed at 205/8 but their hopes were dashed when Richard Ngarava was dismissed due to a mix-up with Ervine.
In Rashid's next over, Ervine was trapped in front and departed after scoring 53 off 103 balls.
This dismissal ended Zimbabwe's resistance and sealed Afghanistan's victory in the Test match.
Record
Rashid attains these feats
Rashid took four wickets in the first innings, finishing with figures worth 4/94 in 27.3 overs.
Taking a seven-fer in the second, the Afghan leg-spinner was adjudged the Player of the Match.
As mentioned, Rashid is now the only Afghanistan bowler with seven wickets in a Test innings. He also becomes the first Afghan to take a match haul of 10 wickets.
Post-match reflections
Rashid reflects on triumphant return to Test cricket
After the match, Rashid thanked the team for their performance and his own successful return to Test cricket after a back injury.
He said, "Thanks to the almighty for the performance, it was hard for me to play Test cricket after the back injury." He added it was a team effort that got them the win.
Reflecting on his bowling strategy, Rashid said he aimed to "keep it simple" and maintain pressure by consistently bowling in the right areas.
Game recap
A look at match summary
Zimbabwe had earlier taken the upper hand by bundling Afghanistan out for a mere 157 in the first innings.
The home side posted 243 in response, with Rashid taking a four-fer.
Centuries from Rahmat Shah and debutant Ismat Alam helped Afghanistan bounce back by posting a target of 278 runs for Zimbabwe. The hosts perished for 205 in their run-chase.