NBA: Ranking Sixth Man of the Year candidates (Week 11)
What's the story
The NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race took exciting turns this past week, with several players delivering standout performances.
A dark horse is surging, setting back-to-back scoring career-highs, while the frontrunner continues to dominate solidifying his lead among bench scorers.
Meanwhile, a sharpshooting reserve has tied for the league lead in 3-pointers.
Here are the top five 6MOTY contenders after Week 11.
#1
De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks
After years of inconsistency, Atlanta Hawks forward Hunter has emerged as the season's most reliable reserve scorer.
The sixth-year player has posted 20+ points in 12 of his last 15 games.
Despite modest peripheral stats, Hunter's elite scoring makes him a top 6MOTY contender.
Through 22 games (20 off the bench), he's averaging 20.6 points, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0% overall.
#2
Payton Pritchard - Boston Celtics
Former 6MOTY frontrunner Payton Pritchard rebounded after a slump with back-to-back strong performances against the Indiana Pacers.
Additionally, recently, he posted 18 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 threes, nearly notching a triple-double in a 142-105 win.
Meanwhile, across 36 games, he's averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and shooting 47.1% overall and 42.4% from behind the arc.
#3
Jonathan Kuminga - Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is thriving off the bench, scoring a career-high 34 points in back-to-back games.
Showcasing improved shot selection and athleticism, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 45.9% shooting over 32 games this season.
Recently, coach Steve Kerr also praised Kuminga's growth, hinting his reserve role may soon change, but he remains a strong 6MOTY contender.
#4
Malik Beasley - Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley now shares the NBA lead in 3-pointers (125) with Anthony Edwards. Beasley has hit 3-7 threes in six straight games, scoring 21+ points in four.
In 32 games (24 as a reserve), he's averaging 16.7 points and 3.9 threes on 43.4% shooting, including 41.8% from deep, solidifying his status as one of the league's top sharpshooters.
#5
Bobby Portis - Milwaukee Bucks
With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, Bobby Portis stepped into the starting lineup for four games, posting 14+ points and 8+ rebounds each time, though his efficiency dipped.
In 29 games (24 off the bench), Portis averages 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 1.4 threes on 47.3% shooting, showcasing his strong all-around game.