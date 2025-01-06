What's the story

The NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race took exciting turns this past week, with several players delivering standout performances.

A dark horse is surging, setting back-to-back scoring career-highs, while the frontrunner continues to dominate solidifying his lead among bench scorers.

Meanwhile, a sharpshooting reserve has tied for the league lead in 3-pointers.

Here are the top five 6MOTY contenders after Week 11.