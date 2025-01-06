NFL: Ranking the Commanders' single-season receiving TDs record
What's the story
Terry McLaurin's late touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys secured a historic milestone, giving him sole possession of the Washington Commanders' single-season receiving touchdown record.
This feat highlights McLaurin's exceptional season and places him among the franchise's all-time greats.
From legends like Jerry Smith to McLaurin's record-breaking 2024 campaign, we explore the Commanders players with the most receiving TDs in team history.
#1
Terry McLaurin - 13 TDs (2024)
The Commanders are having a great NFL season and so is their WR Terry McLaurin who now stands atop the list of the most receiving TDs.
With 13 scores across 17 games, McLaurin broke the record that was tied between four players, and the last one to tie it was Ricky Sanders (1988).
Overall, the sixth-year WR has also amassed 1,096 yards.
#2
Ricky Sanders (1988) Jerry Smith (1967) - 12 TDs
As mentioned four Commanders players are tied for the second position on this list with 12 receiving TDs.
Meanwhile, Sanders was the most recent one to tie the record and that was way back in 1988.
Sanders also managed 1,148 yards that season. The second player tied with 12 TDs is Smith who did it in 1967 and also amassed 849 yards.
#2
Charley Taylor (1966) Hugh Taylor (1952) - 12 TDs
The next two players tied for the second position are Charley and Hugh Taylor who also managed to record `12 receiving TDs.
Meanwhile, Charley did it in 1966 while also amassing 1,119 receiving yards from 72 receptions in just his third season in the league.
However, Hugh managed the same feat back in 1952 including 961 receiving yards from 41 receptions.
#3
Bobby Mitchell (1962) Jordan Reed (2015) - 11 TDs
Jordan Reed was the most recent Commanders' WR to cross the 10 TDs mark since 1962.
Reed managed 11 TDs during the 2015 season, which was also his third season in the league. Additionally, he also managed a career-high 952 yards.
Meanwhile, Mitchell managed 11 TDs in 1962 while also managing 1,384 yards (highest on this list) with just 72 receptions.
#4
Gary Clark (1991) Bobby Mitchell (1964) - 10 TDs
Mitchell makes the list again and is tied for the fourth position with 10 TDs during his 1964 season.
Meanwhile, that season Mitchell also managed 904 yards from just 60 receptions.
Additionally, Gary Clark is also tied for the fourth place with 10 TDs during the 1991 season.
However, Clark who was playing his penultimate season with the Redskins managed 1,340 yards too.