Novak Djokovic opens up on 'trauma' from Australian Open deportation
What's the story
Tennis maestro Novak Djokovic has opened up on the emotional turmoil he went through after being deported from Australia in 2022.
The Serbian was sacked days before the start of Australian Open. He was accused of entering the country unvaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic border restrictions.
Despite his stellar record in Australia, Djokovic admitted that he now feels anxious every time he visits Melbourne.
Anxiety explained
Djokovic's apprehension at Australian immigration
In a conversation with the Herald Sun, Djokovic revealed that his past few arrivals in Australia have been uncomfortable.
"The last couple of times that I landed in Australia, to go through passport control and immigration - I had a bit of trauma from three years ago," he said.
The tennis icon added that he still fears being detained again at passport checks.
Official stance
Victorian Premier's response to Djokovic's revelation
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan was quick to issue a strong statement in response to Djokovic's revelation.
She noted the pandemic's universal hardships and reiterated her commitment to ensuring a successful Australian Open for 2025.
"COVID-19 was tough for all of us. It didn't matter who you were or what you did, it was a tough time," Allan said, showing no sympathy for Djokovic's personal ordeal.
Previous remarks
Past comments on his Australian ordeal
In 2023, Djokovic told Channel Nine that he felt like "the villain of the world" in Melbourne. He was detained at a hotel with asylum seekers before being deported.
"There were two or three more people that came into Australia 10 days before I did with exactly the same exemption that I had," he said, defending his actions during the incident.
Comeback
Return to Australian Open despite past trauma
Despite his past trauma, Djokovic is gearing up to win what would be a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title at the 2025 Australian Open.
This year, the 37-year-old will be joined by his former rival, Andy Murray, as coach.
The Serbian ace aims to bounce back following a disappointing quarter-final exit at the Brisbane International earlier this month.
Djokovic
Djokovic's reluctance to get the jab
In January 2022, the border authorities in Australia canceled Djokovic's visa upon arrival. He was sent to immigration detention before his lawyers filed an appeal.
Although his team won the case, the government re-canceled his visa. The judges rejected Djokovic's appeal thereafter.
Djokovic, who arrived in Australia with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, was deported ahead of the 2022 edition.
He also missed the US Open later that year after refusing to get a jab.