Ryan Rickelton makes these records with 259 versus Pakistan (Tests)
What's the story
South Africa have completely dominated the Test match against Pakistan, with Ryan Rickelton scoring a brilliant 259-run knock.
Notably, his tally was just three runs short of Stephen Fleming's 262, the highest score at Newlands in Cape Town.
Kyle Verreynne also played a key role in South Africa's dominance, scoring his fourth Test century.
Despite an early blow with Mohammad Abbas dismissing David Bedingham, South Africa took charge before lunch and continued their dominance in the afternoon session.
Jansen's contribution
Rickelton was part of three vital partnerships
On Day 1, SA finished at 316/4. Notably, they were 72/3 at one stage before Temba Bavuma (106) added 235 runs with Rickelton for the 4th wicket.
Rickelton and Bedingham saw out the day with the former on 176*.
On Day 2, Rickelton and Verreynne added 148 runs for the 6th wicket. Verreynne smashed 100 from 147 balls.
After Verreynne's dismissal, Marco Jansen came in and he smashed a quickfire half-century.
Alongside Rickelton, he added 86 runs.
Jansen's approach
Jansen's brilliance helps SA get past 570
Rickelton was dismissed just before tea but South Africa's strong performance didn't falter.
They went to tea with a score of 566/7. Mir Hamza dismissed the southpaw. Rickelton swung his bat hard to go over long-on and the ball scooped up. Mohammad Abbas settled under the ball to take a fine catch.
After tea, Mir Hamza dismissed Jansen for a score worth 62 from 54 balls.
SA were 572/8 with Jansen's dismissal.
Stats
2nd Test century for Rickelton
Rickelton's 259 came from 343 deliveries. He smashed 29 fours and three sixes.
Rickelton has raced to 616 Test runs. He averages 41.06. This was his 2nd Test century. His previous best was 101 runs versus Sri Lanka.
This was also his best score in First-Class cricket. His previous best score was 202*.
He owns 4,861 runs at 49-plus as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 18th FC ton.
Feats
4th-highest individual score on Proteas soil
As per Cricbuzz, Rickelton now holds the fourth-best individual score on South African soil in Tests.
275 - Gary Kirsten (SA) vs ENG, Durban, 1999; 274 - Graeme Pollock (SA) vs AUS, Durban, 1970; 262 - Stephen Fleming (NZ) vs SA, Cape Town, 2006 are above Rickelton.
England's Ben Stokes is the 5th batter with a score of 250-plus on Proteas soil. He scored 258 versus England in Cape Town, 2016.
SR
Highest SR in a 250-plus Test innings for South Africa
Rickelton struck at 75.51 versus Pakistan. It's now the highest SR in a 250-plus Test innings for SA.
75.51 - 259(343) - Ryan Rickelton vs PAK, Cape Town, 2025
74.26 - 277(373) - Graeme Smith vs ENG, Edgbaston, 2003
70 - 259(370) - Graeme Smith vs ENG, Lord's, 2003
68.32 - 274(401) - Graeme Pollock vs AUS, Durban, 1970
66.50 - 278*(418) - AB de Villiers vs PAK, Abu Dhabi, 2010
Do you know?
2nd-highest individual score for SA against Pakistan
Rickelton's 259 is the 2nd-highest score by a batter versus Pakistan in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, AB de Villiers holds the record. ABD smashed 278* runs in Abu Dhabi, 2010. Rickelton is the 4th SA batter with a double-century against Pakistan after ABD, Graeme Smith (234) and Herchelle Gibbs (228).
Cape Town
2nd-highest score in Cape Town by a batter (Tests)
Rickelton's 259 was the 2nd-highest score at Newlands, Cape Town. Fleming holds the record with 262 runs versus SA in 2006.
Rickelton is second with Stokes being the only other batter with a 250-plus score (258).
Gibbs (228), Jacques Kallis (224), R Pollock (209), and Hashim Amla (201) are the 4 other batters with a 200-plus score in Cape Town.