What's the story

South Africa have completely dominated the Test match against Pakistan, with Ryan Rickelton scoring a brilliant 259-run knock.

Notably, his tally was just three runs short of Stephen Fleming's 262, the highest score at Newlands in Cape Town.

Kyle Verreynne also played a key role in South Africa's dominance, scoring his fourth Test century.

Despite an early blow with Mohammad Abbas dismissing David Bedingham, South Africa took charge before lunch and continued their dominance in the afternoon session.