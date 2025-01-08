What's the story

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has created history by taking a hat-trick in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Theekshana became the first player to take an ODI hat-trick in New Zealand in 30 years.

The match was reduced to 37 overs after rain, with Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to field first. NZ racked up 255/9 despite a strong start.