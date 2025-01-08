Maheesh Theekshana scripts history with ODI hat-trick against New Zealand
What's the story
Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has created history by taking a hat-trick in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
Theekshana became the first player to take an ODI hat-trick in New Zealand in 30 years.
The match was reduced to 37 overs after rain, with Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to field first. NZ racked up 255/9 despite a strong start.
Game changer
Theekshana's crucial wicket breaks NZ's strong partnership
Sharing the opening bowling duties with Asitha Fernando, Theekshana was instrumental in breaking New Zealand's momentum.
He got rid of Mark Chapman in the 20th over, breaking his solid 112-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra.
The breakthrough was followed by a few middle-order partnerships and regular wickets, which took New Zealand to 247/5 by 34.4 overs.
Match highlight
Theekshana's hat-trick halts New Zealand's innings
Theekshana's hat-trick arrived at a critical stage in the game, with New Zealand looking for a score of over 270 runs.
He first removed Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith in quick succession, before getting Matt Henry to complete his split hat-trick.
This brilliant display limited New Zealand to a final score of 255/9, denying them the opportunity to chase their target.
Elite club
Theekshana joins elite group of Sri Lankan hat-trick takers
Theekshana's hat-trick has placed him among an elite group of Sri Lankan cricketers.
He is now the seventh Sri Lankan man to take a hat-trick in ODIs, joining the likes of Chaminda Vaas, Lasith Malinga, Farveez Maharoof, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Shehan Madushanka.
This also marks the first men's ODI hat-trick in New Zealand since Danny Morrison's feat against India in 1994.
Rare achievement
Theekshana's hat-trick is a rare all-caught feat
Notably, Theekshana's hat-trick is not just the 50th in men's ODIs but also the first since Wesley Madhevere took one for Zimbabwe against the Netherlands in March 2023.
Interestingly, this was only the fifth hat-trick where all batters were caught. The last such achievement was by Steven Finn of England back in 2015, making Theekshana's accomplishment even rarer and more special.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Theekshana enters record books
