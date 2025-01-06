Australia's Dan Christian comes out of retirement to play BBL
What's the story
Former Australian all-rounder and current Sydney Thunder assistant coach Dan Christian has announced his return to professional cricket.
In a major development, he will be playing for Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).
This will be his first professional game in over two years since he last played for Sydney Sixers in the 2022/23 edition.
Here are further details.
Injury crisis
Return prompted by injuries in Sydney Thunder
Christian's decision to come out of retirement was prompted by a series of injuries within the Sydney Thunder team.
The likes of Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft were both sidelined due to an on-field collision last week. While Sams suffered a concussion, Bancroft sustained a fractured shoulder and broken nose.
The team is also without Jason Sangha, Nic Massinson, and Tanveer Sangha for the season due to injuries.
Comeback performance
Comeback game against Brisbane Heat
Christian made his comeback in a match against Brisbane Heat on January 6. He batted at number eight after Sydney Thunder were invited to bat.
He started slowly, scoring six runs off his first seven balls. However, he went berserk to score 20 runs off just 11 deliveries.
This included two sixes in Xavier Bartlett's over, one of which was a massive 92-meter hit.
Career highlights
Christian's career and achievements in T20 leagues
Over his 17-year career, Christian has featured in 409 matches across various T20 leagues, playing for 19 teams.
He has scored 5,825 runs at a strike-rate of 137.37 and taken 280 wickets at an average of 28.90.
Apart from his domestic success, Christian also played for Australia in 43 internationals, including 23 T20Is, where he made notable contributions with bat and ball.