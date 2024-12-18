Summarize Simplifying... In short The Detroit Lions dominated this NFL season with three of the top five highest-scoring games, including a 52-6 victory over the Jaguars, the highest-scoring game of the season.

The Buccaneers and Bills also made the list, with the Buccaneers being the first team to cross the 50-point mark this season.

The Lions, however, were the only team to achieve this feat twice, demonstrating their offensive prowess.

The Detroit Lions own the highest-scoring games list this season, with four of them in the top five, while winning three (Image credit: X/@Lions)

NFL: Ranking the top five highest-scoring games this season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:50 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story From thrilling shootouts to edge-of-your-seat finishes, the 2024 NFL season has delivered some unforgettable high-scoring games. This ranking spotlights the top five matchups where offenses reigned supreme, showcasing incredible performances, record-breaking plays, and relentless action. Notably, the Detroit Lions have featured in four of them winning three of the top-scoring games. Dive into these epic contests that defined the year.

#1

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 November, (52-6)

The current NFC North toppers Lions won this season's highest-scoring game, battering the Jaguars 52-6. Led by Jarred Goff's 412 yards and four TDs including David Montgomery's 75 receiving yards and two TDs, secured the Lions' ninth win of the season. Meanwhile, Detriot's defense too came to the party leaving Jacksonville in the doldrums while restricting them to just six points.

#2

Detroit Lions vs Tennesse Titans - 27 October, (52-14)

As mentioned, the Lions feature on this list four times and have won three of the high-scoring games. Notably, the Lions were the second and are the only second team to cross the 50-point mark this season, and have done it twice. This time they battered the Titans scoring 52, and allowing just 14 points in return, taking their then tally to 6-1.

#3

TB Buccaneers vs NO Saints - 13 October, (51-27)

The Buccs are the first team to cross the 50-point mark this season, scoring 51 points vs the Saints on 13 October in Week 6. With 17 first-quarter points, Tampa Bay took an early lead, while allowing 27 points to the Saints. Led by Baker Mayfield's 325 yards and four TDs, including Sean Tucker's 136 yards and one TD, secured the win.

#4

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions - 15 December, (48-42)

In what was a hard-fought close battle, the Bills outnumbered the Lions 48-42, recording the season's fourth highest-scoring game. Notably, this is the only high-scoring affair that the Lions have fallen prey to, led by Bills QB Josh Allen's 362 yards and two TDs. Meanwhile, James Cook's 105 rushing yards and two TDs sealed the 11th win for Buffalo.

#5

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys - 13 October, (47-9)

The fourth feature of the Lions on this list comes in form of their blowout win vs the Cowboys on 13 October. Their 47-9 win was a stamp of their dominance early in the season. Detroit's win was spearheaded by 315 yards and three TDs, while the lead was further added by Montgomery's 80 rushing yards and two TDs, taking their tally to 4-1.