The NFL season has seen some impressive performances from rookie wide receivers.

The Chargers' rookie leads the pack with 960 yards from 14 games, closely followed by the Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. with 956 yards.

Malik Nabers of the Giants, despite playing only 12 games, has made his mark with 901 yards.

The Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Bears' Rome Odunze round out the top five with 687 and 624 yards respectively.

LA Chargers' rookie WR has been making waves and currently leads them with the most receiving yards (Image credit: X/@NFLFantasy)

NFL: Rookie WRs with most receiving yards this season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 12:25 pm Dec 21, 202412:25 pm

#1

Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers (960 yards)

The Chargers rookie WR just made headlines, with his eight 50+ receiving yard game against the Denver Broncos. Notably, he also leads rookie WRs in receiving yards with 960 yards from 14 games this season. Meanwhile, his best game came vs the Cincinnati Bengals with 123 yards. Additionally, he is also one of the three rookie WRs to cross the 900-yard mark.

#2

Brian Thomas Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars (956 yards)

Although the Jaguars are not having the best season, and will not make it to the playoffs, their rookie WR stands second on the list of WRs with most yards. Thomas has amassed 956 yards across 14 games, with 64 receptions, and is one of the three WRs to cross the 900-yard mark. Notably, he also owns eight TDs (the highest on this list).

#3

Malik Nabers - New York Giants (901 yards)

Although Nabers stands third on the list of most receiving yards, he has some stellar stat line in his first season in the NFL. He is one of the three players to cross the 900-yard mark, has 90 receptions (the most in this list) and also has the best average of 75.1. Notably, he has also played just 12 games this season.

#4

Marvin Harrison Jr. - Arizona Cardinals (687 yards)

The Cardinals rookie WR stands third on this list with 687 yards. In his 14 games this season Harrison has 47 receptions from 92 targets with a 14.6 average and seven receiving TDs. His best game came in Week 2, against the LA Rams, where he managed 130 yards and two TDs, with a career-long 60-yard reception too.

#5

Rome Odunze - Chicago Bears (624 yards)

The Bears rookie is one of the five rookie WRs who have crossed the 500 receiving yards mark this season. Odunze has amassed 624 yards across 14 games this season. He also has 47 receptions from 88 targets with an average of 13.3. Additionally, he also owns three TDs, 44.6 yards per game, and 15 rushing yards this season.