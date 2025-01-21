Shami's dedication to cricket comeback impresses Bengal's bowling coach
What's the story
India's star pacer Mohammed Shami is all set to make a long-awaited return to international cricket after a gap of a year and two months.
Shami will make his comeback in the upcoming T20I series against England, followed by an ODI series and the ICC Champions Trophy.
Meanwhile, Bengal's pace-bowling coach Shib Shankar Paul has praised Shami for his relentless dedication toward it.
Training regimen
Shami's commitment to fitness and training
During his time away from international cricket, Shami played for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ranji Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Paul emphasized Shami's remarkable dedication to his training.
"He was so hungry to return that he wanted to bowl even after finishing a game," Paul told Sportsboom.com.
He added that only a few players are ready to practice 30-45 minutes after the match, which speaks volumes about Shami's commitment.
Dietary discipline
Shami's strict diet and early morning routines
Paul also revealed that the pacer has been following a strict diet plan, even skipping his favorite dish, biryani.
"He was on a strict diet. I saw him eating only one meal a day. He loves having biryani, but I haven't seen him indulging in it in the last two months since he returned to action," Paul stated.
This dietary discipline is part of Shami's overall strategy to ensure peak physical fitness for his return to international cricket.
Career milestones
Shami's last international game and upcoming challenges
Shami's last international appearance was in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia
Notably, Shami finished the tournament with a total of 24 wickets across seven matches and was the leading wicket-taker.
Meanwhile, as Team India prepares for their white-ball series opener against England, all eyes were on Shami during a demanding three-hour practice session.
His commitment to fitness and training, along with his strict diet plan, highlights his preparedness for the upcoming challenges in international cricket.
Stats
Pacer's white-ball career in numbers
Shami has played 23 T20Is for India, taking 24 scalps at 29.62. His economy rate is close to 9.
Overall in T20s, he has claimed 201 scalps from 165 matches at 24.29.
Shami has featured in 101 ODIs for India and has managed to pick up 195 wickets at an average of 23.68.
Additionally, he also boasts an economy rate of 5.55 including 10 four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls.
Overall in List A cricket, he has 257 wickets.