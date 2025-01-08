What's the story

Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has advised senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to return to domestic cricket.

The recommendation comes after their dismal performance in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The duo's poor show contributed heavily to India's series defeat Down Under.

"If there's a gap for them, I think they should go back and play some domestic cricket and see how it is," Shastri said on ICC Review.