Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma should return to domestic cricket: Shastri
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has advised senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to return to domestic cricket.
The recommendation comes after their dismal performance in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The duo's poor show contributed heavily to India's series defeat Down Under.
"If there's a gap for them, I think they should go back and play some domestic cricket and see how it is," Shastri said on ICC Review.
Performance review
Kohli, Rohit's performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Barring the series opener in Perth, both Kohli and Sharma faced a slump.
Kohli was dismissed mostly to deliveries outside off-stump, while Sharma could only score 31 runs from five innings.
This resulted in the latter stepping down as captain for the 5th Test in Sydney, owing to his poor form.
Shastri feels a stint in domestic cricket could help them rediscover their mojo in red-ball cricket and keep up with the current generation of players.
Potential advantages
Shastri highlights benefits of domestic cricket
Shastri stressed on the advantages of playing domestic cricket, saying it would not just keep them in touch with the current generation but also let them share their experience with the younger lot.
He also added it would give more chances to play spin, which has been India's weakness of late.
"You're abreast with the current generation (and) you can contribute to that younger generation with your experience," Shastri said.
Future prospects
Shastri on Kohli, Rohit's future in Test cricket
About the future of Kohli and Sharma in Test cricket, Shastri said it depends on their hunger and desire to continue playing.
He said, "They might have been lucky to get over a couple of series, but you saw how New Zealand exposed them before coming to Australia."
He added that at their age (36 and 38), they would know how hungry they are.
Domestic cricket
Indian batters slammed for ignoring domestic cricket
India's home series loss (0-3) to New Zealand reignited the debate regarding senior players' participation in domestic cricket.
The discussion was sparked after senior batters Kohli and Sharma skipped the Duleep Trophy, just ahead of the start of their home season. Quite a few other seniors player were also among the absentees.
While Kohli's last Ranji Trophy match was in 2012, Sharma last played a red-ball game in the 2015/16 season.