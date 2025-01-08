Champions Trophy: Race against time for Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah
What's the story
After a grueling Border-Gavaskar Trophy, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead India in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
However, Bumrah's back injury, which he suffered during the Sydney Test, could delay his participation.
His injury could either be a minor spasm, which would mean a quick recovery, or a more serious stress fracture that could keep him out for a long time.
Injury details
Bumrah's injury: A spasm or stress fracture?
Bumrah sustained the injury during the Sydney Test, which stopped him from bowling in the second innings. The exact nature of his injury is yet to be confirmed.
If it is a muscular issue like back spasm, as team management suggested, he could recover in time for Champions Trophy.
But if it is a bone-related problem like Grade 1 stress fracture, his recovery period may extend significantly.
Expert advice
Former players and trainers advise caution
Former players and trainers have advised caution with Bumrah's return to the field. They warn against rushing his recovery, as this could lead to long-term consequences.
As per a TOI report, a former India Test bowler who had suffered a similar injury stressed on an accurate diagnosis.
He said if it is not a stress fracture, Bumrah could potentially resume training by the fourth week of January and be available for the Champions Trophy.
Trainer's perspective
Ramji Srinivasan's view on injury
Former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan remains unsure about the nature of Bumrah's injury. He said if it is a stress fracture, recovery could take as much as six months.
Srinivasan emphasized such injuries are mostly due to excessive cricket playing.
Notably, quite a few pace-bowling legends have suffered similar injuries over the years.
Maturity shown
Bumrah's decision to stop bowling in Sydney Test
Despite being the standout bowler, Bumrah opted against bowling in Sydney owing to his injury.
A former India pacer lauded the move as a sign of maturity and knowing one's body.
He hinted there is a good chance the injury hasn't surfaced at the spot where it occurred previously, because after surgery that area usually gets mended.
Notably, India missed Bumrah's services in the 2022/23 season as he was out with multiple injuries.