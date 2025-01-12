BCCI ends picking of bilateral series by Indian cricketers
What's the story
In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new policy, banning players from picking and choosing bilateral series.
The decision comes after India's dismal performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where they lost 1-3.
The new rule is likely to affect star players who play for India in all three formats of the game.
Policy implications
New policy's impact on top players
The BCCI's new policy could have a major impact on players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have earlier taken breaks due to workload issues.
Moving forward, the players will have to provide medical reasons if they want to skip or miss any matches.
The board has also asked its stars to play in domestic competitions, stressing on the need to commit to red-ball cricket and play Ranji Trophy matches.
Performance review
BCCI reviews India's performance in Australia
On Saturday, January 11, the BCCI held an extensive review of India's tour of Australia.
The meeting, which lasted for over two hours, was attended by Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and top BCCI officials.
Despite the dismal performance being largely blamed on senior players' poor form, the board did not take any rash decisions.
Strategic patience
BCCI's cautious approach to team performance
The BCCI meeting, which took place at Mumbai's five-star facility, was also attended by BCCI President Roger Binny and secretary Devajit Saikia.
A source close to the board disclosed that there was an in-depth discussion about the Border Gavaskar Trophy series and necessary course corrections.
However, they warned against expecting any rushed decisions from the new BCCI administration.
Future challenges
Impact of Australia tour on upcoming tournaments
India's loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series was their first surrender of the coveted trophy in a decade.
It also saw them getting eliminated from the ICC World Test Championship final in June this year.
With the ICC Champions Trophy just six weeks away, any immediate reaction could affect both the team and support staff negatively.
Career uncertainties
Uncertainty surrounds Rohit and Kohli's future
Rohit, who was criticized for his dismal batting in Australia, is also India's ODI captain. There is a lot of speculation about his selection for the white-ball Test series in England in June this year.
Kohli's future also hangs in balance despite scoring a century in the series opener in Perth.
Their performance in the Champions Trophy would be instrumental in deciding their careers.