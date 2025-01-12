What's the story

On January 12, 2013, Colin Kaepernick etched his name into NFL history, rushing for a quarterback playoff-record 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Leading the San Francisco 49ers to a commanding 45-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Kaepernick's dual-threat performance, which included two passing touchdowns.

This still remains one of the most memorable playoff displays in NFL history.

