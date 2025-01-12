#ThisDayThatYear: Kaepernick breaks QB playoff rushing record with 181 yards
What's the story
On January 12, 2013, Colin Kaepernick etched his name into NFL history, rushing for a quarterback playoff-record 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Leading the San Francisco 49ers to a commanding 45-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Kaepernick's dual-threat performance, which included two passing touchdowns.
This still remains one of the most memorable playoff displays in NFL history.
Here's more about his historic performance.
Game recap
Recap of the 49ers' NFC Divisional Playoff victory vs Packers
Kaepernick delivered a record-breaking performance on January 12, 2013, leading the 49ers to a 45-31 win over the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.
Kaepernick rushed for a quarterback playoff-record 181 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 263 yards and two scores.
His dominant dual-threat display propelled the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, outshining Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's defense.
Kaepernick
Highlights of the QB's impressive postseason
In his playoff debut, Kaepernick recorded 263 passing yards, 181 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns as the 49ers defeated Green Bay 45-31, setting an NFL quarterback rushing record.
He also led San Francisco to a 28-24 NFC Championship win over the Atlanta Falcons and threw for 302 yards in Super Bowl XLVII, though the 49ers fell 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.
Most rushing yards
QBs with most rushing yards in a playoff game
Quarterbacks have showcased their rushing prowess in playoff history, with Kaepernick leading the pack.
His record-setting 181 rushing yards in the 49ers' 2013 Divisional Round win remains unmatched.
Lamar Jackson follows with 143 and 136 yards in two playoff games for the Ravens.
Kaepernick also ranks fourth with 130 yards (2014 NFC Championship), while Michael Vick's 119 yards (2005 round) out the top five.