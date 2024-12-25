Summarize Simplifying... In short The NFL has seen some unforgettable Christmas games. The 2016 clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers was a nail-biter, with Pittsburgh securing a last-second victory.

The 2010 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals saw a thrilling comeback and a dramatic finish.

The longest game in NFL history took place in 1971 between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, lasting over 82 minutes.

The 2004 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders, and the 2006 game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins were also memorable for their intense finishes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The 2016 Steelers' win over the Ravens is currently the best ever NFL Christmas Day game (Image credit: X/@steelers)

Presenting five greatest NFL Christmas games of all time

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:12 pm Dec 25, 202403:12 pm

What's the story Christmas often brings joy and relaxation, but for NFL teams, it can mean high-stakes games that shape playoff destinies. However, the holiday doesn't exempt teams from competition even when it falls midweek, like Wednesdays. Join us as we relive the top five NFL Christmas games of all time, showcasing thrilling plays, and unforgettable moments, during the festive season.

#1

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens (2016)

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to clash on Christmas Day, recalling their iconic holiday matchup in 2016. With the AFC North title at stake, Pittsburgh (9-5) edged out Baltimore (8-6) in a thrilling 31-27 victory. After a slow defensive start, running backs Le'Veon Bell and Kyle Juszczyk ignited the offense. Meanwhile, Antonio Brown sealed the game with a dramatic last-second touchdown.

#2

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals (2010)

A seemingly inconsequential clash turned into a nail-biter as the Arizona Cardinals surged to a 21-3 lead before the Dallas Cowboys mounted a thrilling comeback. Miles Austin's touchdown gave Dallas a 26-24 edge, but a missed extra point by David Buehler proved costly. On the next drive, Jay Feely sealed the game for Arizona with a dramatic 48-yard field goal, clinching a 27-26 victory.

#3

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs (1971)

The longest game in NFL history lasted 82 minutes and 40 seconds across two overtimes in the Divisional Round. Garo Yepremian's 37-yard field goal secured the Miami Dolphins' 27-24 win, marking their first postseason victory and the start of a Super Bowl dynasty. However, Jan Stenerud's missed 29-yarder signaled the decline of the Chiefs' dominance, with coach Hank Stram controversially blaming his players.

#4

Kanas City Chiefs vs Oakland Raiders (2004)

No-stakes games rarely impress, but this Chiefs-Raiders showdown was an exception. Meanwhile, in 2004, Kansas City and Oakland, both out of playoff contention, delivered a thriller. Tony Gonzalez dominated with 124 yards and two touchdowns. Despite early struggles, Lawrence Tynes nailed a clutch field goal, sealing the Chiefs' 31-30 victory in a game defined by offensive fireworks and special teams heroics.

#5

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins (2006)

The 2006 season had a tight Wild Card race, with multiple teams vying for playoff spots. The 8-6 New York Jets faced the Miami Dolphins in a rain-soaked, low-scoring battle. Tied at 10 in the final moments, Leon Washington's electrifying 64-yard catch on a screen pass set up Mike Nugent's clutch field goal, clinching a 13-10 Jets victory with just 10 seconds left.