#ThisDayThatYear: Marshall Faulk breaks Emmitt Smith's NFL record for touchdowns
On 24 December 2000, Marshall Faulk made NFL history by surpassing Emmitt Smith's single-season record for touchdowns. Faulk's remarkable feat of 26 touchdowns showcased his dominance as a versatile running back. This milestone is a testament to Faulk's exceptional talent and his pivotal role during that unforgettable season. Dive into the significance of this achievement and how it shaped NFL history.
Rams edge past Saints as Faulk sets NFL TD record
The St. Louis Rams clinched a 26-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints, led by Faulk's dominant performance. Faulk scored one rushing touchdown and set the single-season record for total touchdowns, surpassing Smith. Meanwhile, Rams quarterback Kurt Warner added a touchdown pass to Torry Holt, while the defense held strong securing the win. The triumph highlighted Faulk's record-breaking season and the Rams' offensive prowess.
Highlights of Faulk's record-breaking 2000 season
In 2000, Faulk became the first NFL running back to lead his team in receptions for five seasons, earning MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors. Playing 14 games, he rushed for 1,359 yards (5.4 yards per carry), scored 26 touchdowns, and recorded 2,207 yards. Despite missing two games, Faulk's historic season set a new standard, with his touchdown record later being surpassed.
Most TDs by an RB in a single season
The NFL's single-season touchdown record list is led by Tomlinson, who scored 31 touchdowns in 2006 for the Chargers. Alexander follows with 28 in 2005 for the Seattle Seahawks, while Priest Holmes scored 27 in 2003 for the KC Chiefs. Faulk recorded 26 in 2000 for the Rams, and Smith scored 25 in 1995 for the Dallas Cowboys. These records highlight their offensive dominance.