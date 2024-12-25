Summarize Simplifying... In short On Christmas Day 2020, Alvin Kamara of the Saints tied the NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a single game, a feat last achieved in 1929.

Kamara's six touchdowns and career-high 155 rushing yards led the Saints to a 52-33 victory over the Vikings, clinching their fourth straight NFC South title.

His stellar season, which included a $75M extension and 21 total touchdowns, propelled the Saints into the playoffs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 2020, Saints RB Alvin Kamara matched Ernie Nevers' 1929 6-touchdown game record vs the Vikings (Image credit: X/@FantasySource_)

#ThisDayThatYear: Alvin Kamara matches Ernie Nevers' 1929 6-touchdown game record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:53 pm Dec 25, 202404:53 pm

What's the story On December 25, 2020, Alvin Kamara delivered a performance for the ages, rushing for six touchdowns in the New Orleans Saints' victory over Minnesota Vikings. This incredible feat tied Ernie Nevers' long-standing NFL record set in 1929. On this day, Kamara revived interest in one of the league's most legendary records, showcasing his dominance and adding an unforgettable chapter to Christmas Day football lore.

Game recap

Kamara ties NFL TD record as Saints route Vikings

Kamara's Christmas Day brilliance led the Saints to a dominant 52-33 victory over the Vikings. Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns, a feat last achieved in 1929 by Nevers. His career-high 155 rushing yards helped clinch the Saints' fourth straight NFC South title, while Minnesota's defense faltered. Meanwhile, Kamara's red-and-green cleats, symbolizing the holiday spirit, added flair to a historic game.

Record

Kamara ties long-standing NFL rushing TD record in blowout win

Kamara tied the NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a single game, scoring six times in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings. Kamara matched Nevers' 1929 feat with a late three-yard touchdown, capping off 155 rushing yards (22 carries). Notably, his final score followed a 41-yard reception by Adam Trautman that set up the historic moment with just two minutes on the clock.

2020 season - Kamara

RB's stellar 2020 season recap

Kamara's 2020 season highlighted his dominance. He signed a $75M extension, totaled 21 touchdowns, led the NFL, and became the first player with 500+ rushing and receiving yards in four consecutive seasons. Kamara tied the NFL record with six touchdowns on Christmas Day, earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week, and made his fourth Pro Bowl. His efforts propelled the Saints into the playoffs.