Champions Trophy: Bangladesh drop Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan
What's the story
Bangladesh have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
Senior players Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan were the notable exclusions.
Das was dropped after a dip in his batting form. He hasn't managed to score a half-century from his last 13 innings.
Shakib's exclusion was expected as he was suspended from bowling in top-tier cricket over an illegal action.
Career impact
Shakib's ODI career likely over after Champions Trophy exclusion
Shakib was expected to call time on his ODI career following the 2025 Champions Trophy.
In yet another setback for the Bangladesh cricket team, Shakib failed a second test of his bowling action. The independent re-evaluation was conducted at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month.
This comes after his initial suspension from bowling in top-tier domestic and international cricket due to concerns over his action.
Squad changes
Other exclusions and returnees in Bangladesh's squad
Apart from Das and Shakib, Bangladesh has also dropped Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud from their Champions Trophy squad.
Meanwhile, a few players are returning. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto returns after missing the West Indies tour in November due to a hamstring injury.
He is accompanied by Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, and Mustafizur Rahman. The trio is also returning to the squad for this tournament.
Information
Bangladesh's squad for Champions Trophy
Bangladesh squad for Champions Trophy: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, and Nahid Rana.