What's the story

Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud reached the second round of the 2025 Australian Open after beating Jaume Munar.

Ruud survived turbulence despite losing two sets. He dominated the fifth set before winning 6-3, 1-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 in over three hours.

Ruud, who is closing in on 50 major match-wins, has reached the Australian Open second round for the fourth successive year.