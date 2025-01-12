Australian Open: Casper Ruud beats Jaume Munar in five-set thriller
What's the story
Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud reached the second round of the 2025 Australian Open after beating Jaume Munar.
Ruud survived turbulence despite losing two sets. He dominated the fifth set before winning 6-3, 1-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 in over three hours.
Ruud, who is closing in on 50 major match-wins, has reached the Australian Open second round for the fourth successive year.
Stats
A look at match stats
Ruud won a total of 134 points in the match. Notably, both Ruud and Munar registered 48 winners. Ruud served seven aces compared to Munar's 10.
The Norwegian star had a points percentage of 69 and 57 in the first and second serves, respectively. Meanwhile, Munar converted five of his eight break points.
Ruud and Munar recorded over 35 unforced errors throughout the match.