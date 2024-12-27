Summarize Simplifying... In short Jayden Daniels, Brock Bowers, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr, and Bo Nix are the top five NFL rookies this season.

The Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels sits atop the rookie of the year ladder thanks to his stellar perfomance this season (Image credit: X/@NFL345)

NFL: Ranking the top five rookies through Christmas Day

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:38 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story As the 2024 NFL season nears its peak, rookies are proving to be game-changers, significantly influencing team strategies and playoff pursuits. This year's rookie class boasts remarkable talent, with several players emerging as potential cornerstones for their franchises including names like Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and other rookies. Meanwhile, here's a closer look at the top five rookies making a significant impact this season.

#1

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels has solidified his status as a leading candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Drafted second overall, he has driven the Commanders to a 10-5 record. Meanwhile, Daniels has amassed 3,303 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, complemented by 737 rushing yards. Additionally, his composure in high-pressure moments is evident in his 71.9 QBR, ranking fourth in the league.

#2

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers, a top-tier tight end for the Raiders, has quickly become a cornerstone of their offense. With his exceptional speed and size, he poses a constant challenge. This season, Bowers has delivered consistently, amassing 1,067 receiving yards. He's recorded 15 touchdowns and averages 71.1 YPG. Meanwhile, his versatility and ability to make critical plays have solidified his role as a game-changer for the Raiders.

#3

Malik Nabers, WR New York Giants

Malik Nabers has been a standout for the Giants, demonstrating exceptional skill as a receiver and solidifying his place among the league's elite young wideouts. Meanwhile, Nabers has tallied 969 receiving yards on 97 receptions, averaging 10.0 yards per catch and 74.5 yards per game. With 13 touchdowns and consistent contributions, his impact has been pivotal for New York's offense this season.

#4

Brian Thomas Jr, WR Jacksonville Jaguars

Despite a tough season for the Jaguars, rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been a bright spot. Notably, He has set franchise rookie records with 73 receptions, 1,088 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. Known for his adaptability and high football IQ, Thomas excels in multiple receiver roles, consistently boosting Jacksonville's passing game and providing hope for the team's future.

#5

Bo Nix, QB Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has demonstrated promising potential during his rookie season with the Broncos. His dual-threat capability, highlighted by 3,235 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 352 rushing yards, has made him a dynamic playmaker. Completing 64.3% of his passes with an 87.7 passer rating, Nix has shown adaptability to the NFL's pace. Meanwhile, while he is still developing, Nix's progress is key to Denver's future.