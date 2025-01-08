Rohit Sharma's Test future to be discussed soon: Details here
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to review the Indian cricket team's performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
BCCI Secretary Devajeet Saikia, team management, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will reportedly attend the meeting soon.
A major talking point will be the future of Rohit Sharma in Test cricket after a dismal series Down Under, wherein he scored just 31 runs in five innings.
Performance review
India's performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy under scrutiny
India's performance in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was less than satisfactory, with a 1-3 series defeat against Australia. The loss also cost them their spot in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Sharma's performance as captain has been heavily criticized owing to his low run tally. He dropped himself for the 5th and final Test in Sydney due to poor form.
Despite rumors about his retirement, Sharma has publicly stated that he is not finished yet.
Decision pending
Agarkar to decide on Sharma's Test future
The onus of deciding Sharma's future in Test cricket now falls on chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
A BCCI official recently told Hindustan Times that "Rohit was waiting to see if India could find an escape route to the WTC final."
The official added that now it's up to Sharma if he wants to keep fighting for his spot. But the final call will be taken by Agarkar and his selection committee.
Performance analysis
Sharma's performance in Australia: A closer look
Sharma's form in the ongoing series against Australia has been disappointing, having scored a mere 31 runs across five innings.
This comes down to an average of a mere 6.20, which is the worst-ever for a touring skipper in Australia.
In his last eight Test matches, Sharma has scored a paltry 164 runs at an average of just above 10, with just one half-century to show.
Meeting scheduled
Agarkar to meet Sharma, Gambhir for performance review
Notably, Agarkar is in Vadodara for the knockouts of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
He intends to meet Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with BCCI officials, to discuss India's disappointing campaign in Australia.
The loss is India's first surrender of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a decade, after two consecutive historic series wins against Australia Down Under.
Struggles ahead
India's recent Test cricket struggles and future plans
Since their series win against Bangladesh in September last year, India have lost six out of their eight Tests. This includes a shocking 0-3 whitewash at home by New Zealand.
Moreover, the selectors are also expected to address concerns over the batting form of Sharma and Virat Kohli in Test cricket.
A report stated that "The Australian tour, which immediately followed the 0-3 rout at home to New Zealand, was expected to decide the fate of many senior players."