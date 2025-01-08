What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to review the Indian cricket team's performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

BCCI Secretary Devajeet Saikia, team management, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will reportedly attend the meeting soon.

A major talking point will be the future of Rohit Sharma in Test cricket after a dismal series Down Under, wherein he scored just 31 runs in five innings.