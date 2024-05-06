Next Article

May 06, 2024

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, Rahul Chahar bowled an exceptional spell against Chennai Super Kings in Match 53 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). He kept the CSK batters at bay besides scalping three key wickets. The leg-spinner finished with 3/23 in his quota of four overs. Let's decode bowlers with the best economy rates versus CSK in IPL (Minimum: 15 wickets).

#4

Harbhajan Singh - 6.55

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh enjoyed operating against CSK as he scalped 24 wickets across 21 IPL games against them at an average of 21.04. As per ESPNcricinfo, his economy rate reads a brilliant 6.55. Harbhajan's solitary five-fer in IPL also came against the Yellow Brigade (5/18). Meanwhile, Harbhajan also went on to play for CSK after being released by Mumbai Indians.

#3

Pragyan Ojha - 6.47

The purple cap winner of IPL 2010, Pragyan Ojha also finds himself on this elite list. Having played 15 games against the Super Kings, the former left-arm spinner claimed 21 wickets at a brilliant average of 16.14. Ojha's economy rate in this regard reads 6.47. His best figures versus CSK read 3/11.

#2

Sunil Narine - 6.43

Veteran Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine has also enjoyed bowling against the CSK batters. The mystery off-spinner has claimed 23 wickets in 20 games against the Super Kings, averaging 21.65. His economy rate reads a sensational 6.43. Narine's best returns versus CSK are 3/41. The tally includes a maiden over as well.

#1

Rahul Chahar - 6.14

Chahar went atop this elite list with his recent three-fer against CSK. The young leg-spinner now has 15 wickets from 13 matches against the Super Kings in the IPL. Chahar averages 20.06 and has an economy rate of 6.14 against this side. He surpassed several veterans in terms of IPL wickets against CSK.