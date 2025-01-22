Shami opens up on his injury ordeal post-ODI World Cup
Indian speedster Mohammed Shami has opened up about his difficult road to recovery, after a year-long break from competitive cricket due to injury.
The pacer will rejoin the national team for the T20I series against England, beginning January 22 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Notably, this marks his first appearance since the ODI World Cup in November 2023.
Shami's absence from key cricket events
During his recovery, Shami missed several bilateral series, the Men's 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
However, he didn't lose hope and concentrated on his rehabilitation.
Meanwhile, in a recent video shared by BCCI, Shami is seen flying a kite while talking about his journey back to fitness.
Shami's comeback and future prospects
Shami has been selected for the Champions Trophy, scheduled in Pakistan and UAE from February 19 to March 9.
He made his return during the current Ranji season and also played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Despite fears regarding his injury, Shami said he has come out stronger, mentally and physically.
Shami's impressive cricket record
Notably, Shami was the top wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup with 24 wickets, where India finished as runners-up.
Meanwhile, since his debut in 2013, he has taken 448 wickets across all formats on the international stage.
Additionally, his record includes 11 instances of five or more wickets in an innings, highlighting his invaluable contribution to Indian cricket.
Team India's captain and selectors welcome Shami's return
India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had also expressed excitement over Shami's return to the international fold, praising his experience and dedication.
During a recent practice session, Shami showed he was ready to go, bowling at full speed for over an hour.
Meanwhile, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar also emphasized on Shami's inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad, calling him a quality player and hoping he is fully recovered by the time of the tournament.
After testing times & a long wait, he is back to don the blues 💙— BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2025
For Mohd. Shami, it's only "UP & UP" 👆🏻 from here on
WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @MdShami11 | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/V03n61Yd6Y