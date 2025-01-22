Kaif backs Rohit, Kohli to excel in Champions Trophy
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed confidence in the abilities of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.
Despite recent concerns about their form, Kaif believes that their experience and skill will be instrumental in India's success.
Additionally, he emphasized on their proven track record of performing under pressure during critical moments and performing on the big stage.
Track record
Kaif highlights duo's past performances
Kaif emphasized the important roles both Kohli and Sharma have played in India's ODI wins.
He referred to their performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup as evidence of their capability to perform on big stages.
"You need Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the Champions Trophy," Kaif said, noting that they are experienced players of white-ball cricket who won't be around for long.
Fan support
Kaif urges fans to support Kohli, Sharma
Kaif also urged fans to support Kohli and Sharma in their upcoming games, while he emphasized that their contributions are key to India's success in Dubai.
"If they play well, then only you'll be able to win matches in Dubai," he said.
Despite Kohli's recent dip in form during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Kaif stays optimistic about his ability to bounce back, given his phenomenal 2023 ODI World Cup performance.
Performance review
Sharma's ODI stats tell a different story
Despite being criticized for his recent performances, Sharma has phenomenal ODI numbers.
In 2023 alone, he scored 1,255 runs in 27 matches and was a key contributor in the World Cup.
Meanwhile, Kaif stressed that both players have the experience and the skill to handle the pressures of an international tournament.
With the Champions Trophy around the corner, India will bank on their proven match-winning abilities to spearhead their batting.
Tournament challenges
Kaif warns about challenging conditions in Dubai
Kaif also warned about the tough conditions in Dubai, where the average first-innings score in ODIs has been only 198 in the last 10 games.
"Batting is tough in Dubai. India must adapt well to win matches there," he said.
Meanwhile, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also echoed Kaif's sentiments, backing Kohli and Sharma to shine in the Champions Trophy despite recent performance dips.