Suryakumar Yadav set to complete 150 T20I sixes: Stats
What's the story
Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav is on the cusp of creating a new global record in the upcoming T20I series against England.
If he hits five more sixes in this series, he will become the fastest player from a Test-playing nation to hit 150 sixes in T20I cricket.
The five-game series' first match is scheduled to start on January 22 in Kolkata.
Record chase
Yadav five hits shy of the milestone
Yadav has already smashed a staggering 145 sixes in his 78-match T20I career.
If he adds five more to the tally during the series against England, he will become the first player to smash 150 sixes in less than 100 innings among full ICC members.
He would surpass UAE's Muhammad Waseem, who also achieved the feat in less than 100 matches.
Record holders
Current record holders in 6-hitting feat
Among Test-playing nations, the record for the fastest to 150 sixes currently belongs to New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who accomplished the feat in 105 matches.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma also accomplished the feat but took 119 matches to do so.
Meanwhile, Rohit (205), Guptill (173), and Muhammad Waseem (158) are currently the only ones with 150-plus T20I sixes.
Career
Yadav's overall T20I records and achievements
In his T20I career, Yadav has scored 2,570 at an average of 40.79 across 78 games (50s: 21, 100s: 4).
SKY shares the record for the joint-second-most Player-of-the-Match awards in the shortest format (16).
He is also the only player to have scored T20I centuries in four different nations - South Africa, England, New Zealand, and India.
SKY has the highest strike rate by any batter with at least 1,000 runs under their belt (167.86).
Upcoming fixtures
T20I series: A stepping stone for T20 World Cup 2026
The T20I series will end on February 2, after which a three-match ODI series will follow.
While the Champions Trophy is the immediate focus, this series is also important as it gives a chance to prepare the core team for the T20 World Cup 2026.
The Indian squad for the T20I series features players such as Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya among others.