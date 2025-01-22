What's the story

Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav is on the cusp of creating a new global record in the upcoming T20I series against England.

If he hits five more sixes in this series, he will become the fastest player from a Test-playing nation to hit 150 sixes in T20I cricket.

The five-game series' first match is scheduled to start on January 22 in Kolkata.