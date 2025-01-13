Harbhajan Singh urges Rohit, Kohli to silence critics with performance
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has asked Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to silence their critics by performing well in Test cricket.
This comes after both players were criticized for their poor contributions in India's recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat against Australia.
"Rohit, outstanding player of this generation, a great. Virat Kohli, great player of this generation," Harbhajan said during an interview with Sports Tak.
Performance review
Rohit and Kohli's performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit could only manage 31 runs in the first three Tests of the series, which compelled him to voluntarily step down from the final match, owing to form concerns.
Despite scoring a century in Perth, Kohli failed to build on the momentum and scored only 90 runs in the last four Tests.
Harbhajan stressed their future would depend on selectors' judgment but impactful batting displays were needed to reaffirm their positions.
Strategy discussion
BCCI's strategy meeting discusses Rohit and Kohli's roles
Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently convened a special meeting in Mumbai to deliberate on India's approach after the series.
The meeting, chaired by President Roger Binny, reportedly included deliberations on the roles of Rohit and Kohli in future matches.
The meeting highlighted the significance of their upcoming performances, especially with the ICC Champions Trophy looming.
Crucial tournament
Champions Trophy: A critical opportunity for Rohit and Kohli
The ICC Champions Trophy is now seen as the last chance for the experienced duo to regain their lost sheen and cement their places in the squad.
As India's cricketing landscape changes, the onus will be on senior players to deliver consistently and provide stability and success in high-pressure matches.
Now, the ball is in Rohit and Kohli's court to step up and deliver when it matters.