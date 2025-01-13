What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has asked Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to silence their critics by performing well in Test cricket.

This comes after both players were criticized for their poor contributions in India's recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat against Australia.

"Rohit, outstanding player of this generation, a great. Virat Kohli, great player of this generation," Harbhajan said during an interview with Sports Tak.