Glenn Maxwell reacts to Test snub for Sri Lanka tour
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that he understands the decision to leave him out of the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.
Although he wanted to be a part of it, he respects the selectors' decision to give chances to fresh faces such as Cooper Conolly.
"I made no secret that I desperately wanted to be on that tour, but I can completely understand their reasoning," Maxwell told Fox Sports.
Supportive stance
Maxwell supports selectors' decision to test new players
Maxwell, who last played Test cricket against Bangladesh in September 2017, feels the selectors are eager to try out new players in Asian conditions.
He said, "The fact that they're already in the World Test Championship final, they've got a couple of Tests in Sri Lanka and there's going to be some sub-continent tours over the next few years."
This shows his understanding of Australia's strategy for future cricketing events.
Career outlook
Maxwell's future plans and current form
Maxwell hasn't made any future plans for his Test career as of now. He is concentrating on the Stars's last home and away game.
Despite his limited Test appearances, Maxwell has been in sensational form in the Big Bash League 2024-25, winning back-to-back Player of the Match awards for Melbourne Stars.
His performances have helped propel the Stars to four consecutive victories.
Career highlights
Maxwell's past performances and future prospects
Maxwell has scored 339 runs from seven matches at an average of 26.07 with one hundred to his name in his Test career.
He last played First-Class cricket 18 months ago and was eager to add to his seven Test appearances.
All of his Test appearances have come in Asia, where selectors previously valued his spin bowling and ability to bat against the turning ball.
Knock
Maxwell hits match-winning 90 in BBL
On Sunday, Maxwell slammed a match-winning 90 in the BBL. The innings featured 10 sixes, the most by the Australian cricketer in T20 cricket.
His brilliant batting guided his team, Melbourne Stars, to a victory over Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium. Maxwell's knock was laced with 10 sixes and four fours. He struck at 173.07.
Maxwell has raced to 10,273 runs in T20 cricket at 27.91. In addition to 7 tons, Maxwell now owns 56 fifties.