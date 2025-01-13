Carlos Alcaraz races into Australian Open 2nd round: Key stats
What's the story
Men's singles third seed, Carlos Alcaraz, has reached the 2nd round of the Australian Open 2025 on Monday.
Alcaraz beat Alexander Shevchenko in straight sets at the Margaret Court Arena.
The Spaniard won the contest 6-1, 7-5, 6-1. Despite committing four double faults and being tested in the 2nd set, Alcaraz dominated the show in Melbourne.
Here's more.
Information
Here are the match stats
Alcaraz doled out 6 aces compared to none from Shevchenko. The former committed four double faults as mentioned with Shevchenko committing none. Alcaraz claimed a 69% win on the 1st serve and a 76% win on the 2nd. He converted 8/19 break points.
Information
61-11 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Alcaraz, who is a four-time winner of Grand Slams, raced to a 61-11 win-loss record. Notably, he owns a win-loss record of 8-3 at the Australian Open where his best finish reads a quarter-final berth in 2024.