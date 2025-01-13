What's the story

Men's singles third seed, Carlos Alcaraz, has reached the 2nd round of the Australian Open 2025 on Monday.

Alcaraz beat Alexander Shevchenko in straight sets at the Margaret Court Arena.

The Spaniard won the contest 6-1, 7-5, 6-1. Despite committing four double faults and being tested in the 2nd set, Alcaraz dominated the show in Melbourne.

Here's more.