Ranking NFL teams with most 30-point home games this season
What's the story
Scoring points in the NFL is no easy feat, with defenses continuously evolving to challenge even the most potent offenses.
Notably, reaching the 30-point mark is a true testament to a team's offense.
However, the Buffalo Bills have defied these challenges, posting 30+ points in 8 of their 9 home games this season.
We decode teams with the most home games with 30+ points.
#1
Buffalo Bills - Eight games
With their recent AFC Wild Card win (31-7) vs the Denver Broncos, the Bills have now managed to score 30+ points and win eight of their nine home games.
As mentioned they stand atop this list and would look to continue their streak during their Divisional rounds matchup vs the Baltimore Ravens.
Overall, they have managed 281 points (17 games) including 34 TDs.
#2
Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens - Six games
Two teams are tied for the second position, with both teams managing six home games with 30+ points.
However, the Lions are placed higher than the Ravens thanks to their 253 points (one of the two teams to cross the 250-point mark) compared to Baltimore's 210 points.
Overall, Detroit have managed 34 TDs (tied for the most on this list), with Baltimore scoring 27.
#3
Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos - Five games
Although four teams including the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are tied for the third place, the Commanders and Broncos take up the top spot thanks to 180 points by each team.
Notably, Washington and Denver have managed to win all five 30-point games, while the Broncos managed a blowout win vs the reigning champions.
Additionally, the teams have managed 23 TDs each.
#4
Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers - Five games
As mentioned the Bengals and the 49ers are also tied for the third place, but have racked up 180 and 164 points in these games respectively.
Meanwhile, they have managed five 30-point home games with Cincinnati winning just two compared to the 49ers winning four of them.
Additionally, the teams have managed 23 and 18 TDs respectively with the Bengals having 19 passing TDs.