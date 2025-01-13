It has been an incredible stretch for SGA.

He came close to toppling the defending champions and East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers in thrilling games, showcasing his dominance.

Averaging 34.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, with a 52.2% FG accuracy he's made his MVP case clear.

Meanwhile, the real challenge is fending off Jokić in a race that's as competitive as it is exciting.