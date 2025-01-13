Presenting the latest NBA MVP ladder, featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
What's the story
The NBA MVP race just got intense, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making a statement.
A game-changing block on Jayson Tatum and a lob to Isaiah Hartenstein helped the Thunder secure a franchise-record 15th straight win.
Meanwhile, with Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo close behind, the MVP battle promises thrilling twists ahead.
Here's a look at the fresh MVP ladder, thanks to SGA's scoring brilliance.
#1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder
It has been an incredible stretch for SGA.
He came close to toppling the defending champions and East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers in thrilling games, showcasing his dominance.
Averaging 34.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, with a 52.2% FG accuracy he's made his MVP case clear.
Meanwhile, the real challenge is fending off Jokić in a race that's as competitive as it is exciting.
#2
Nikola Jokić - Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokić, averaging 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and shooting 55.4%, delivered back-to-back 40-point games against Victor Wembanyama, who is an MVP contender and Defensive Player of the Year favorite.
Meanwhile, his consistent brilliance keeps the Nuggets afloat (23-15), and with Denver seemingly finding their rhythm, Jokić is building a strong case for his fourth MVP award.
#3
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks
With 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, Antetokounmpo has shown resilience after dealing with knee issues.
Despite a slower return, his "B-game" is still exceptional, as evidenced by his dominant defense.
Meanwhile, the Bucks experienced a blow-out loss against Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks, and will now be looking to get back on track, making Antetokounmpo's upcoming matchups highly anticipated.
#4
Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs
Wembanyama has emerged as a serious MVP contender, with 35 and 20-point performances against Jokić and the Denver Nuggets.
However, upcoming matchups with Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will further test his ability against elite big men.
Meanwhile, with his 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, Wembanyama is proving he belongs among the NBA's best and aims to reach their level.
#5
Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics
Tatum's consistency, durability, and impact keep him steady on the MVP Ladder, driving the Celtics' success in the East.
However, he dropped this week after being outplayed by Gilgeous-Alexander in a key moment, with a block on Tatum's layup shifting momentum.
Despite this, Tatum continues to shine with 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, solidifying his place among the MVP contenders.