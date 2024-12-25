#ThisDayThatYear: O'Neal becomes second NBA player with 5,000 FT misses
On December 25, 2008, while playing for the Phoenix Suns, Shaquille O'Neal etched his name in a unique NBA record, becoming the second player ever to miss 5,000 free throws. Known for his dominance on the court, with his 5000th miss, O'Neal joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only two NBA players to have missed 5000 FTs. Here's more about this unique record.
Spurs edge out Suns in Christmas Day thriller
On Christmas Day 2008, the San Antonio Spurs edged the Suns 91-90 in a thrilling showdown. Tony Parker's 27 points and Tim Duncan's 25-point, 17-rebound double-double powered the Spurs. Despite O'Neal's impressive 23 points and 12 rebounds, Roger Mason Jr.'s late three-pointer and free throw clinched the win for San Antonio. O'Neal also made history, becoming the second player to miss 5,000 FTs.
Recap of O'Neal's last season with the Suns
The Suns acquired O'Neal in February 2008 from the Miami Heat in exchange for Shawn Marion and Marcus Banks. In the 2008-09 season, O'Neal played 75 games, averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks. Additionally, he shot 60.9% from the field and 59.5% from the free-throw line. Despite earning All-Star co-MVP honors, the Suns missed the playoffs.
The top five players with most missed free throws all-time
Chamberlain leads NBA history in missed free throws with 5,805 over his career. O'Neal follows closely with 5,317 misses, despite maintaining a dominant field goal percentage of 58.2%. Meanwhile, Dwight Howard ranks third, missing 4,094 free throws. Karl Malone (3,401 misses) and LeBron James (3,044 misses) round out the top five, underscoring the challenge of consistent free-throw shooting even among basketball's elite.