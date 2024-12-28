NBA 2024/25: Ranking the Sixth Man of the Year candidates
The 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year race saw major developments recently. Orlando Magic's Moritz Wagner, a leading contender, suffered a season-ending ACL injury, while Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson slipped from the top five after rival performances surged. Meanwhile, the league's highest-scoring bench player rose to the top spot, asserting dominance in the race. Here's a look at the updated top five candidates.
De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter continues his standout season, scoring 20+ points in nine of his last 11 games. Leading Atlanta's second unit, he showcases consistent three-level scoring. Over 20 games (16 games as a reserve), Hunter is averaging 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 2.8 three-pointers, shooting an impressive 48.7% overall and 44.0% from beyond the arc.
Payton Pritchard - Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard, a consistent 6MOTY frontrunner, has dropped to second after three consecutive off-shooting performances, including a six-point game on 28.6% shooting. Despite this dip, his case remains strong, backed by Boston's 23-8 record. Through 31 games, Pritchard averages 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 3.6 threes per game, shooting 46.6% overall and 41.3% from deep.
Bobby Portis - Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis has found his rhythm, delivering efficient scoring and rebounding. In a win over the Washington Wizards, the 2021 NBA champion posted a season-high 34 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and 6 triples while shooting 66.7%. Through 28 games, (24 off the bench), Portis averages 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 threes, and shoots 50.8% overall.
Malik Beasly - Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley has emerged as a top sharpshooter, ranking second in total threes (111) this season. He's hit five or more triples in five of his last six games, scoring 23+ points in four of them. Over 31 games, including 21 off the bench, Beasley averages 16.7 points and 3.9 threes per game, shooting an impressive 43.3% overall.
Santi Aldama - Memphis Grizzlies
Santi Aldama remains a key contributor for the Memphis Grizzlies' league-best bench unit, which averages 49.3 points per game. He posted a standout performance with 21 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and five three-pointers in a dominant 144-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Across 31 games (18 as a reserve), Aldama is averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals.