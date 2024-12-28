Summarize Simplifying... In short The NBA 2024/25 season has seen some impressive performances from Sixth Man of the Year candidates.

De'Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks leads the pack with consistent scoring, followed by Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics, despite a recent dip in form.

Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley of the Detroit Pistons, and Santi Aldama of the Memphis Grizzlies round out the top five with their standout contributions.

The Atlanta Hawks' forward De'Andre Hunter currently leads the NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidates (Image credit: X/@ATLHawks)

NBA 2024/25: Ranking the Sixth Man of the Year candidates

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:29 pm Dec 28, 202405:29 pm

What's the story The 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year race saw major developments recently. Orlando Magic's Moritz Wagner, a leading contender, suffered a season-ending ACL injury, while Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson slipped from the top five after rival performances surged. Meanwhile, the league's highest-scoring bench player rose to the top spot, asserting dominance in the race. Here's a look at the updated top five candidates.

#1

De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter continues his standout season, scoring 20+ points in nine of his last 11 games. Leading Atlanta's second unit, he showcases consistent three-level scoring. Over 20 games (16 games as a reserve), Hunter is averaging 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 2.8 three-pointers, shooting an impressive 48.7% overall and 44.0% from beyond the arc.

#2

Payton Pritchard - Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard, a consistent 6MOTY frontrunner, has dropped to second after three consecutive off-shooting performances, including a six-point game on 28.6% shooting. Despite this dip, his case remains strong, backed by Boston's 23-8 record. Through 31 games, Pritchard averages 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 3.6 threes per game, shooting 46.6% overall and 41.3% from deep.

#3

Bobby Portis - Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis has found his rhythm, delivering efficient scoring and rebounding. In a win over the Washington Wizards, the 2021 NBA champion posted a season-high 34 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and 6 triples while shooting 66.7%. Through 28 games, (24 off the bench), Portis averages 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 threes, and shoots 50.8% overall.

#4

Malik Beasly - Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley has emerged as a top sharpshooter, ranking second in total threes (111) this season. He's hit five or more triples in five of his last six games, scoring 23+ points in four of them. Over 31 games, including 21 off the bench, Beasley averages 16.7 points and 3.9 threes per game, shooting an impressive 43.3% overall.

#5

Santi Aldama - Memphis Grizzlies

Santi Aldama remains a key contributor for the Memphis Grizzlies' league-best bench unit, which averages 49.3 points per game. He posted a standout performance with 21 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and five three-pointers in a dominant 144-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Across 31 games (18 as a reserve), Aldama is averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals.