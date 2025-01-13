#ThisDayThatYear: Patriots' Brady becomes winningest quarterback in postseason play (2013)
What's the story
On January 13, 2013, Tom Brady made history, becoming the winningest quarterback in NFL postseason play.
His dominant performance led the New England Patriots to a 41-28 victory over the Houston Texans, advancing them to the AFC Championship.
Brady's record-breaking achievement further solidified his legacy as he surpassed Joe Montana for the most postseason wins.
Here's more about the game and Brady's legacy.
Game recap
Brady wins QB-record 17th playoff game as Patriots advance
Brady led the Patriots to a 41-28 victory over the Texans, earning his 17th postseason win.
Brady threw for three touchdowns and 344 yards, while Shane Vereen shone with three total scores.
Despite injuries to key players, the Patriots pulled away in the second half.
With this victory, they advanced to the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens, setting up another exciting playoff showdown.
Season recap
Recap of Brady's record-breaking 2012 season
In the 2012 season, Brady led the Patriots to a 12-4 record, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times.
He set a record for leading four teams to score 500+ points in a season and finished with 4,827 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Brady surpassed Montana with 17 career playoff wins before the Patriots were eliminated by the Ravens in the AFC Championship.
Record
Recap of Brady's postseason dominance
The QB's first postseason win came in the form of the AFC Divisional Championship vs the Oakland Raiders in 2002.
Notably, he then went on to win nine postseason games which included three consecutive Super Bowls and Divisional titles.
His first postseason loss was handed by the Denver Broncos (AFC divisional) in 2006. Overall, Brady boasts a 35-13 postseason record including seven Super Bowls.
QBs
Top five QBs with most playoff wins
Brady leads all quarterbacks with 35 playoff wins, accumulating 13,400 yards and 88 touchdowns over 48 postseason games.
He's followed by Joe Montana with 16 wins and 5,772 yards.
Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has 15 playoff wins and 5,135 yards, while Peyton Manning secured 14 wins with 7,339 yards.
Additionally, Steve Young rounds out the top five, also with 14 wins, amassing 3,326 yards.