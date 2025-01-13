What's the story

On January 13, 2013, Tom Brady made history, becoming the winningest quarterback in NFL postseason play.

His dominant performance led the New England Patriots to a 41-28 victory over the Houston Texans, advancing them to the AFC Championship.

Brady's record-breaking achievement further solidified his legacy as he surpassed Joe Montana for the most postseason wins.

Here's more about the game and Brady's legacy.