#ThisDayThatYear: Giannis leads Bucks with record-setting 64 points vs Pacers
What's the story
On January 13, 2023, Giannis Antetokounmpo etched his name in history, delivering a career-high and Milwaukee Bucks team record of 64 points against the Indiana Pacers.
Giannis' unstoppable performance secured victory and showcased his scoring prowess on the grandest stage.
This unforgettable display cements his legacy as one of the NBA's elite.
Dive into the details of this historic game!
2022-23 season
Recap of Ginannis' impressive 2022-23 season
Antetokounmpo showcased his dominance during the 2022-23 NBA season, setting career highs and breaking franchise records.
Highlights include his 55-point game, back-to-back 40-point, 20-rebound performances, and leading the Bucks to the league's best record.
Despite injuries, Giannis delivered historic playoff performances, including a triple-double and a 38-point, 20-rebound effort.
He ended the season averaging a career-high 31.1 points, cementing his place among all-time greats.
Record
Antetokounmpo scores franchise-record 64 points, Bucks beat Pacers
Antetokounmpo scored a historic 64 points, breaking the Bucks' franchise record in a 140-126 win over Indiana.
Shooting 20-of-28 from the field and 24-of-32 from the line, Giannis also grabbed 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, he became the first player in NBA history to record 20+ field goals and free throws while shooting over 70%.
Despite a postgame ball dispute, Giannis' dominance highlighted Milwaukee's impressive victory.
Game recap
Bucks route Pacers as Giannis sets Bucks' franchise scoring record
Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points with 14 rebounds, leading the Bucks to a 140-126 win over the Pacers.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee built a 70-63 halftime lead, with Damian Lillard adding 21 points and hitting a milestone 3-pointer.
Despite Indiana's late efforts, Giannis' dominant performance secured the victory, breaking Michael Redd's 2006 scoring record of 57 points.
Scoring record
Top five Bucks players with most points in a game
The Milwaukee Bucks' scoring records showcase their stars' historic performances.
Antetokounmpo leads with a franchise-record 64 points against the Pacers (2023), followed by another stellar 59-point effort versus the Detroit Pistons (2024).
Michael Redd's 57-point game (2006) and Giannis' 55-point showing against the Washington Wizards (2023) highlight their dominance.
Brandon Jennings' electrifying 55-point game in 2009 cements his place among the Bucks' scoring legends.