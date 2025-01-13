What's the story

On January 13, 2023, Giannis Antetokounmpo etched his name in history, delivering a career-high and Milwaukee Bucks team record of 64 points against the Indiana Pacers.

Giannis' unstoppable performance secured victory and showcased his scoring prowess on the grandest stage.

This unforgettable display cements his legacy as one of the NBA's elite.

Dive into the details of this historic game!