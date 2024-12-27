Summarize Simplifying... In short The Memphis Grizzlies have had some high-scoring games in their history, with their top five all-time highest scores ranging from 142 to 155 points.

The record-breaking 155-point game against the Raptors tops the list, followed by a 152-point victory over the Thunder, a 151-point win against the Rockets, a 144-point triumph over the Warriors, and a 142-point success against the Bulls.

The Grizzlies just set a franchise-record for the highest scoring game vs the Raptors and also the highest scoring game this season (Image credit: X/@memgrizz)

NBA: Ranking Memphis Grizzlies' top five highest-scoring games (all-time)

What's the story The Memphis Grizzlies made history recently with a jaw-dropping 155-point performance against the Toronto Raptors—their all-time franchise high and this NBA season's top-scoring game. Notably, Memphis have won all of their top five highest-scoring games till now, with three of them being played this season. Meanwhile, let's find out how this remarkable game compares to the Grizzlies' greatest scoring nights in franchise history.

155 points vs Toronto Raptors (27 December, 2024)

The Grizzlies shattered their franchise scoring record with a dominant 155-126 victory over the Raptors. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey led the charge, each scoring 21 points, with Edey grabbing 16 boards. Memphis controlled the pace, scoring 78 points in the first half and pulling away in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies showcased their offensive firepower, and now boast a 21-10 record.

152 points vs Oklahoma City Thunder (December 02, 2021)

The Grizzlies made history with a 152-79 demolition of the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking the largest margin of victory in NBA history. Jaren Jackson Jr. led with 27 points, while nine Memphis players scored in double figures. Notably, this game also became their second-highest franchise score. The Grizzlies displayed dominance on both ends, shooting 62.5%. Additionally, this was also Memphis' largest victory margin.

151 points vs Houston Rockets (March 24, 2023)

Luke Kennard's franchise-record 10 three-pointers powered the Grizzlies to a commanding 151-114 win over the Houston Rockets, clinching a playoff spot. Meanwhile, this was the Grizzlies' third-highest-scoring game, showcasing their offensive depth. Kennard scored 30 points, while Desmond Bane added 25. Ja Morant contributed 18 points in his second game back, as Memphis set a new franchise mark for three-pointers made in a game.

144 points vs Golden State Warriors (December 19, 2024)

Santi Aldama's 21 points and 14 rebounds led the Grizzlies to a dominant 144-93 win over the Golden State Warriors. Notably, Memphis had their fourth-highest-scoring game and second-largest win margin ever. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' 2006-07 victory vs the Warriors is also tied for fourth most points. Additionally, this was the Warriors' worst loss since 2022, struggling with poor shooting throughout the game.

142 points vs Chicago Bulls (November 23, 2024)

Scotty Pippen Jr. delivered a career-high 30 points and 10 assists as the Grizzlies secured a 142-131 victory over the Chicago Bulls, marking their fifth-highest-scoring game. Jaylen Wells added 26 points, while Jackson Jr. contributed 23. Memphis dominated the boards 49-35 and held a 64-60 halftime lead. Despite 29 points from Zach LaVine, Chicago couldn't overcome Memphis' efficient offense and timely 3-pointers.