#ThisDayThatYear in 1995, Dallas Mavericks' Dick Motta became the NBA's third coach with 900 wins overall (Image credit: X/@NBA)

#ThisDayThatYear: Dick Motta becomes NBA's third coach with 900 wins

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:38 pm Dec 28, 202401:38 pm

What's the story On December 28, 1995, veteran NBA coach Dick Motta achieved a historic milestone, becoming the third coach in history to reach 900 career wins. Known for his strategic brilliance and leadership, Motta's coaching career spanned decades, including an NBA championship with the Washington Bullets (1978). Additionally, His 900th victory solidified his legacy as one of the NBA's most successful and enduring coaches. Here's more.

Season recap

Recap of Motta's career 900th win season

The team's performance improved significantly in Motta's second and final season. They finished with a 26-56 record, a .317 winning percentage, and a fifth-place ranking in the Midwest Division. Despite playing an 82-game schedule, the team missed the playoffs, marking a disappointing end to the season and Motta's penultimate season as HC. The year also marked Motta becoming the third coach with 900 wins.

Recap - Dallas Mavericks

Highlights of the 1995-96 NBA season

The 1995-96 Mavericks season started strong with a 5-1 record but quickly derailed due to injuries, internal feuds, and the suspension of Roy Tarpley. Jamal Mashburn played only 18 games, and team chemistry faltered amidst rumored conflicts. Jason Kidd earned his first All-Star nod, while George McCloud excelled with 257 three-pointers. Despite individual efforts, the team finished with a disappointing 26-56 record.

Coaching career

Look at 1971 NBA Coach of the Year's coaching career

Motta's NBA coaching career spanned 25 years, totaling 935 wins and 1,017 losses (.479 win percentage). He coached six teams, winning the 1978 NBA Championship with the Washington Bullets and earning the 1971 Coach of the Year Award with the Chicago Bulls. Motta ranks eighth in games coached (1,952), 13th in wins, and fourth in losses, showcasing his longevity and significant impact on basketball.