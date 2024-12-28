#ThisDayThatYear: Lions lose to Packers, become first winless 16-game team
On December 28, 2008, the Detroit Lions cemented an infamous place in NFL history, losing 31-21 to the Green Bay Packers and becoming the first team to go winless in a 16-game season. Despite a strong effort from Calvin Johnson, the Lions struggled to contain the Packers' offense. Meanwhile, the loss marked a historic low for the franchise, concluding a frustrating season for Detroit.
Packers beat Lions handing them 16th loss of the season
The Lions concluded a winless 2008 season with a 31-21 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. Despite two touchdown passes from Dan Orlovsky and Calvin Johnson's strong performance, the Lions couldn't stop Ryan Grant, who rushed for 106 yards. Aaron Rodgers added three touchdowns, sealing Detroit's fate as the first 0-16 team in NFL history, marking a season of struggles and disappointment.
Highlight of the Lions' devastating winless season
As mentioned, the 2008 Lions went 0-16, the NFL's first winless season under a 16-game schedule. They allowed a franchise-record 517 points (32.3 per game), ranking as the third worst since the 1960s. Mathematically eliminated by Week 11, they fired head coach Rod Marinelli post-season. Their total 2008-2009 record of 2-30 was the league's worst until the 2016-2017 Browns (1-31) surpassed it.
NFL teams that have gone winless in a season
Only five NFL teams have endured winless seasons since 1960. Recently, the 2017 Cleveland Browns joined this unfortunate group, finishing 0-16. The 2008 Lions were the first to go winless in a 16-game season. Earlier, the 1960 Dallas Cowboys, 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and 1982 Indianapolis Colts also failed to secure a win, with the Buccaneers setting a record for longest losing streak (26).