Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2008, the Detroit Lions made NFL history by becoming the first team to lose all 16 games in a season, despite strong performances from players like Dan Orlovsky and Calvin Johnson.

Their record-breaking season, which saw them concede a franchise-record 517 points, led to the firing of head coach Rod Marinelli.

This unfortunate record was later surpassed by the 2016-2017 Cleveland Browns, who joined the Lions and three other teams in the NFL's winless season club. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 2008, the Detroit Lions' loss to the Packers, made them the first winless 16-game team (Image credit: X/@LionsPR)

#ThisDayThatYear: Lions lose to Packers, become first winless 16-game team

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:30 pm Dec 28, 202401:30 pm

What's the story On December 28, 2008, the Detroit Lions cemented an infamous place in NFL history, losing 31-21 to the Green Bay Packers and becoming the first team to go winless in a 16-game season. Despite a strong effort from Calvin Johnson, the Lions struggled to contain the Packers' offense. Meanwhile, the loss marked a historic low for the franchise, concluding a frustrating season for Detroit.

Game recap

Packers beat Lions handing them 16th loss of the season

The Lions concluded a winless 2008 season with a 31-21 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. Despite two touchdown passes from Dan Orlovsky and Calvin Johnson's strong performance, the Lions couldn't stop Ryan Grant, who rushed for 106 yards. Aaron Rodgers added three touchdowns, sealing Detroit's fate as the first 0-16 team in NFL history, marking a season of struggles and disappointment.

2008 season recap - Lions

Highlight of the Lions' devastating winless season

As mentioned, the 2008 Lions went 0-16, the NFL's first winless season under a 16-game schedule. They allowed a franchise-record 517 points (32.3 per game), ranking as the third worst since the 1960s. Mathematically eliminated by Week 11, they fired head coach Rod Marinelli post-season. Their total 2008-2009 record of 2-30 was the league's worst until the 2016-2017 Browns (1-31) surpassed it.

Winless teams

NFL teams that have gone winless in a season

Only five NFL teams have endured winless seasons since 1960. Recently, the 2017 Cleveland Browns joined this unfortunate group, finishing 0-16. The 2008 Lions were the first to go winless in a 16-game season. Earlier, the 1960 Dallas Cowboys, 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and 1982 Indianapolis Colts also failed to secure a win, with the Buccaneers setting a record for longest losing streak (26).