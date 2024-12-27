Summarize Simplifying... In short In 1987, Seahawks' Steve Largent set an NFL record with his exceptional performance, including 58 receptions in 13 games.

His career, spanning 14 seasons, was marked by consistent brilliance, with 819 receptions, 13,089 yards, and 100 touchdowns.

Despite a season finale loss to the Chiefs, Largent's record-breaking reception and Seattle's 9-6 season showcased their resilience and offensive prowess. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear in 1987, Seattle Seahawks' Steve Largent broke the NFL receptions record

#ThisDayThatYear: Seahawks' Steve Largent breaks NFL receptions record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:14 pm Dec 27, 202405:14 pm

What's the story On December 27, 1987, Seattle Seahawks legend Steve Largent etched his name in NFL history by becoming the league's all-time receptions leader. Known for his precise routes and incredible consistency, Largent surpassed the 750 yards by the San Diego Chargers' Charlie Joiner. In this article we decode the game, Largent's record-breaking season, and his long-lasting impact on the game.

Season recap

A numerical highlight of Largent's incredible NFL season

In 1987, Largent showcased his elite skills for the Seahawks. Playing 13 games, he recorded 58 receptions for 912 yards, averaging an impressive 15.7 yards per catch. With 8 touchdowns, his reliability was evident, averaging 70.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, Largent also contributed 2 rushing attempts for 33 yards, adding versatility to his game. His 945 total yards played a pivotal role for Seattle.

Game recap

Chiefs route Seahawks as Largent sets NFL reception record

In a thrilling season finale, the Chiefs edged out the Seahawks 41-20. Largent starred, catching one touchdown pass including a record-breaking reception to become the NFL's all-time leader. Curt Warner led the ground game with 85 rushing yards, while the Seahawks defense forced key turnovers. The victory capped a 9-6 season for Seattle, showcasing their resilience and offensive firepower.

Career stats

Largent's career stats in numbers

Largent's illustrious career with the Seahawks spanned 14 seasons, showcasing unparalleled consistency. With 819 receptions for 13,089 yards and 100 touchdowns, he averaged 65.4 yards per game and 16 yards per catch. Highlights include 10 seasons surpassing 1,000 yards and a career-long catch of 74 yards. argent's legacy as one of the game's greatest receivers is cemented by his precision and record-breaking achievements.