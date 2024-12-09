Summarize Simplifying... In short Tennis player Rublev has expressed curiosity about how Novak Djokovic's new coach, Andy Murray, could enhance his game, given Djokovic's already impressive record.

Rublev acknowledges that their friendship could be beneficial, and their historic rivalry, with Djokovic leading 25-11 in their 36 matches, adds an interesting dynamic.

Despite his retirement, Murray's influence could still impact the tennis world through Djokovic. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Djokovic-Murray partnership will begin in 2025

Can coach Murray contribute to Novak Djokovic's game? Rublev opines

By Parth Dhall 05:37 pm Dec 09, 202405:37 pm

What's the story In a surprising move, one of tennis's most decorated players, Novak Djokovic, is set to be coached by his rival Andy Murray. The duo announced their partnership in November 2024, and the news has since been the talk of the town among fans, experts, and fellow players. Murray will make his coaching debut with Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open. However, Russian star Andrey Rublev isn't convinced this decision will benefit Djokovic.

Doubts aired

Rublev's perspective on Djokovic-Murray collaboration

Rublev has openly questioned how Djokovic's decision to hire Murray as his coach could benefit him. He said, "Novak is one of the most accomplished players in history. In that way, I wonder if Andy can contribute to his game and add new elements." However, despite his doubts, Rublev admitted their friendship could help them through the season.

Positive impact

Rublev highlights potential benefits of Djokovic-Murray friendship

Further elaborating on the potential positive impact of Djokovic and Murray's friendship, Rublev said, "We must remember that positive energy sometimes gives much more at this level than anything else." He also suggested that Djokovic's deep understanding of tennis could be enhanced by Murray's presence.

Historic relationship

Djokovic and Murray's long-standing rivalry

Djokovic and Murray have a long-standing rivalry, having met 36 times in their careers. Djokovic leads the ATP head-to-head series 25-11. Notably, the iconic pair has locked horns in each of the all four Grand Slams. Murray hung his boots with three major titles while Djokovic is still going strong with 24 honors. Their close ages and early training experiences together add another layer to their complex relationship.