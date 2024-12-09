Summarize Simplifying... In short Juan Soto's 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets tops the list of the largest deals in MLB history, surpassing Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

Other notable contracts include Mike Trout's $426.5 million with the Angels, Mookie Betts' $365 million with the Dodgers, and Aaron Judge's $360 million with the Yankees.

These players have not only secured massive deals but also contributed significantly to their teams' successes.

Former Yankees outfielder Juan Soto just signed with the NY Mets and now owns the largest contract in MLB history (Image credit: X/@LIDOMRD)

MLB: Ranking the top five largest deals in league history

What's the story Juan Soto has made history by signing a groundbreaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, the largest deal ever in professional sports. The megadeal surpasses Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking $700 million contract, marking a seismic moment in MLB. With Soto now a cornerstone for the Mets, fans are buzzing about the team's bold ambitions. Here are the top five largest MLB deals.

#1

Juan Soto, New York Mets, 2025-2039, $765 million

Following a stellar 2024 season with the New York Yankees, Juan Soto, who hit a career-high 41 home runs, has reportedly secured a groundbreaking contract. After leading the Yankees to a World Series appearance, Soto entered free agency and reportedly signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets. This historic contract, the largest in MLB history, reportedly includes an opt-out after five years.

#2

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2024-33, $700 million

When Ohtani signed the 10-year $700 million contract with the Dodgers, it was least expected that the amount would be surpassed anytime soon, let alone in one year. However, now the two-way hitter's deal stands second in the list of the largest contracts in the MLB. Meanwhile, Ohtani repaid the Dodgers in form of the 2024 World Series title and a historic 50-50 season.

#3

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, 2019-30, $426.5 million

Mike Trout and the Angels made history in March 2019 by agreeing to a 12-year, $426.5 million deal, then the largest in MLB history. Trout won his third AL MVP in the first year of the contract, but injuries, have limited him to 266 games over the past four seasons. Meanwhile, he has hit .281 with 138 homers, and 306 RBIs in six seasons.

#4

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers, 2021-32, $365 million

Betts and the Dodgers agreed to a 12-year, $365 million deal in July 2020, and it's proven to be worth every penny. Signed shortly after being traded from Boston, Betts played a pivotal role in the Dodgers' championship wins in 2020 and 2024. The eight-time All-Star has hit .283 with 116 homers, and 322 RBIs, in the first four years of the contract.

#5

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 2023-31, $360 million

Aaron Judge agreed to his deal after entering free agency and was subsequently named Yankees captain. In the first two years of the contract, Judge earned his fifth and sixth All-Star nods, hitting .300 with 95 homers, 219 RBIs, 221 walks, and an impressive 1.104 OPS. He also played a key role in leading the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009.