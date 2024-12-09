Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2023, baseball superstar Ohtani inked a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, making it the largest contract in MLB history at the time.

Despite a UCL tear, he had an exceptional season with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases, earning his second unanimous MVP.

Despite a UCL tear, he had an exceptional season with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases, earning his second unanimous MVP.

The following year, he led the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988, hitting 54 homers, 130 RBIs, and 59 stolen bases, becoming the first MLB player to reach 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season.

(Image credit: X/@BRWalkoff)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:43 pm Dec 09, 202404:43 pm

What's the story On December 09, 2023, Shohei Ohtani made MLB history by signing a groundbreaking 10-year, $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers. The two-way superstar's record-breaking contract highlighted his unmatched talent as both a pitcher and a slugger. Dive into how this moment redefined baseball contracts and cemented Ohtani's legacy as one of the greatest players in the game.

Contract

Dodgers and Ohtani agree to then-largest MLB contract

Ohtani, the two-way phenom who revolutionized baseball, signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers during the 2023 offseason. This contract was the largest in MLB history, surpassing Mike Trout's $426.5 million extension by over $250 million. Notably. it also exceeded Patrick Mahomes' $450 million deal, making Ohtani's contract the then-biggest in North American professional sports.

2024 season

Ohtani's 2024 season and World Series championship

Ohtani made a historic impact in 2024, despite missing pitching. As a hitter, he achieved remarkable feats, including 54 homers, 130 RBIs, and 59 stolen bases. He became the first MLB player to reach 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season and won the NL MVP with his performance. Ohtani also led the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988.

2023 season

Ohtani's last season with the LA Angels

In 2023, Ohtani had a stellar season, hitting 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases while leading the AL in WAR (10.1). He earned his second unanimous MVP, became the first to be named to both All-MLB teams, and won multiple awards including his third straight Edgar Martínez Award. Despite a UCL tear, Ohtani finished with a 10-5 pitching record.

Largest contracts

Top five largest contracts in MLB history

Juan Soto signed the largest contract in MLB history today, a 15-year, $765 million deal with the NY Mets. Ohtani is second with a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, followed by Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million deal with the Angels. Mookie Betts' 12-year, $365 million deal with Dodgers and Aaron Judge's 11-year, $360 million contract with Yankees round out the top five.