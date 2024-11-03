Summarize Simplifying... In short Gerrit Cole, with his impressive record, has opted out of his Yankees contract, potentially opening doors to new teams.

The Yankees, despite a rough season, are keen to retain him, while the Red Sox and Braves, both in need of pitching strength, could be potential landing spots.

This move could significantly impact the 2025 MLB season.

MLB: Presenting Gerrit Cole's top potential landing spots

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:22 pm Nov 03, 202406:22 pm

What's the story Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees ace, has opted out of his four-year, $144 million contract, according to sources. The Yankees can prevent this by extending his deal with an additional year and $36 million. However, they have until Sunday night to make this decision. In this article, we present to you what could be the top three potential landing spots for the ace.

Career stats

Cole's 2024 season and career stats

Cole has started 317 games, recording 153 wins and a 3.18 ERA over 1,954 innings pitched. In the postseason he has a 2.77 ERA, with 156 strikeouts. In 2024, during the regular season, he made 17 starts for the Yankees, achieving an 8-5 record with a 3.41 ERA. In the postseason, he had a 1-1 record, with a 4.50 ERA (five games), 29 innings.

#1

New York Yankees

Cole's nine-year, $324 million Yankees contract includes a 2024 opt-out clause, allowing him to secure a better deal if performing well. Now, Cole has exercised the option. However, the Yankees can retain him by adding a year and $36 million to the contract. Despite a disappointing baseball season, they'll likely extend him to keep their ace in the Bronx. Regular season record: 94-68.

#2

Boston Red Sox

If Cole joins the Red Sox, it would be a bold move in the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry. However, Boston's pitching struggled in 2024, costing them a playoff spot, so adding Cole could be a smart move to strengthen their staff. With his skill, Cole would be a top-tier addition to balance the Red Sox's potent offense. Regular season record: 81-81.

#3

Atlanta Braves

After losing the NL East title for the first time since 2018 and falling to the San Diego Padres (4-0) in the wild card, the Braves are eyeing major 2025 upgrades. With Max Fried potentially leaving, adding Cole alongside Chris Sale could make their rotation one of the most formidable in the league for the upcoming season. Regular season record: 89-73.