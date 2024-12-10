Summarize Simplifying... In short Aryna Sabalenka had a stellar 2024, defending her Australian Open title, winning the US Open, and securing the number one spot in the WTA Rankings.

Aryna Sabalenka received this prestigious honor for the first time in her career

Incredible stats of Aryna Sabalenka, WTA Player of the Year

By Parth Dhall 03:00 pm Dec 10, 2024

What's the story Belarusian tennis sensation, Aryna Sabalenka, has been crowned as the WTA Player of the Year, considering her outstanding performance in 2024. The announcement was made by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), recognizing Sabalenka's exceptional season that included two Grand Slam victories and a year-end world number one ranking. She received this prestigious honor for the first time in her career. Here are her incredible stats from 2024.

Season highlights

Sabalenka's remarkable season: A closer look

Sabalenka's glorious year started with her defending the Australian Open honor in January. She then won the US Open title in September, her third at Grand Slams. The Belarusian star also dethroned Iga Swiatek to take the number one spot in the WTA Rankings in October. Her record for the season reads 56-14, with nearly $10 million in prize money. Overall, Sabalenka won four singles titles in 2024.

Winning streak

Sabalenka's winning streak and tournament victories

Sabalenka's dominance was most visible in August-October, where she had a phenomenal winning streak of 16 matches. She had lost just one of her 24 matches at one stage. Apart from her Grand Slam successes, Sabalenka also won the Cincinnati and Wuhan tournaments this year. She also raced past 400 career wins during the season. Her career titles have been extended to 17.

Aus Open

Sabalenka scripted these records with Australian Open honor

Sabalenka dispatched Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne. With this victory, Sabalenka defended her Australian Open women's singles crown. Notably, this marked her second Grand Slam title. Sabalenka won the 2024 Australian Open without losing a set. She also became the first woman to defend their Australian Open title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

US Open

Historic US Open title

Sabaenka beat home favorite Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 to lift her third Grand Slam title at the US Open. This was Sabalenka's third Slam win in four attempts (2023 US Open runner-up). As per Opta, Sabalenka became the fifth player in the Open Era to win two women's singles Grand Slam titles on hard court in the same season after Stefi Graf (1988 and 1989), Monica Seles (1991 and 1992), Martina Hingis (1997), and Angelique Kerber (2016).

Information

Runner-up at WTA Finals; year-end number one

Sabalenka fared well in the season-ending WTA Finals. However, she lost the summit clash to Coco Gauff. Despite her defeat, Sabalenka finished the year as the number one player, a first for her.