BCCI issues warning to Kohli, Rohit ahead of Champions Trophy
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly issued a veiled warning to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after their recent underwhelming performances.
The board has hinted if the duo fails to deliver in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, their places in the national team could be re-evaluated.
This comes amid growing calls for changes in the Indian cricket team.
Performance review
BCCI's stance on Kohli, Rohit's performance
India Today reported that top BCCI officials have raised concern over the duo's lackluster performances. However, they aren't planning any immediate action.
A source from within the board said, "The meeting was detailed, with lengthy discussions on the team's performance, especially the batting lineup."
The source also revealed that potential successors for Rohit were discussed in these meetings.
Leadership changes
BCCI considers captaincy changes post-Champions Trophy
The BCCI source further revealed that while no immediate changes are in sight, the team's leadership could change after the Champions Trophy.
"As of now, nothing will happen, but the management is considering captaincy changes going forward after the Champions Trophy," they said.
The board has also stressed on players' commitment toward domestic tournaments like Ranji Trophy, saying players can't skip national commitments at will.
Transition process
BCCI leaves team transition to selection committee's discretion
The future of senior batters Kohli and Rohit was also discussed in the meeting.
However, the board has reportedly left it to the wisdom of the selection committee to manage this transition process.
The selectors are said to be concerned about Rohit's declining performance in Test cricket but believe that he will make a thoughtful decision at an appropriate time.
Form concerns
Concerns over Kohli's form and coaching staff
Concerns have also been raised over Kohli's form, with a lot depending on how the next generation of Indian batters fare in the coming months.
The depth of head coach Gautam Gambhir's support staff was another topic of discussion during these meetings.
There is a growing opinion in the team setup that assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate lack coaching expertise, especially for Test cricket.