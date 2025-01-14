What's the story

Indian cricket legend, Kapil Dev, has appealed fans and critics to not compare him with current fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

The statement comes after Bumrah's phenomenal run in international cricket of late, where he broke Dev's record of 51 wickets to become the Indian bowler with most Test wickets in Australia.

In a recent interview, Dev stressed how unfair it is to compare players of different eras.