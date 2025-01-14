Do not compare me with Jasprit Bumrah: Kapil Dev
What's the story
Indian cricket legend, Kapil Dev, has appealed fans and critics to not compare him with current fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
The statement comes after Bumrah's phenomenal run in international cricket of late, where he broke Dev's record of 51 wickets to become the Indian bowler with most Test wickets in Australia.
In a recent interview, Dev stressed how unfair it is to compare players of different eras.
Stellar performance
Bumrah's record-breaking performance in Australia
Bumrah has taken 64 wickets in 12 matches (23 innings) in Australia, averaging 17.15 and claiming four five-wicket hauls.
His best match figures remain 9/86.
While Dev acknowledged Bumrah's exceptional skills, he maintained that comparisons between players from different eras aren't valid.
"Please do not compare (me with Bumrah); you cannot compare one generation with another," Dev told media outlets.
Injury update
Bumrah's injury raises concerns for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Bumrah's dream series was marred by an injury in the fifth Test in Sydney, leaving his participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in doubt.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Bumrah to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further assessment.
His inclusion in the provisional Champions Trophy squad will depend on his recovery progress at NCA.
Leadership support
Dev supports new captains amid leadership transitions
Apart from his bowling, Bumrah also took on leadership roles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, captaining India in two Tests.
This dual responsibility has led to conversations about his workload.
However, Dev has urged patience during these leadership transitions in Indian cricket and stressed on the need for stability and support for new captains.
Cricket insights
Dev's views on workload management and selection decisions
The idea of 'workload management' has been discussed after India's 3-1 series defeat in Australia and Bumrah's injury.
Balwinder Sandhu, a former teammate of Dev from the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, rejected this notion saying they usually bowled long spells in their days.
On selection calls for the England T20Is, Dev said one shouldn't question the selectors' decision in not picking Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant.