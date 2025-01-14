What's the story

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has praised Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's extraordinary skills.

He feels Bumrah's bowling would have been a major challenge even for cricketing legend Sir Don Bradman.

Gilchrist's comments come on the back of Bumrah's phenomenal performances in 2024, including his pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup triumph and his intimidating presence in Test cricket.