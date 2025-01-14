Adam Gilchrist believes Jasprit Bumrah would have troubled Don Bradman
What's the story
Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has praised Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's extraordinary skills.
He feels Bumrah's bowling would have been a major challenge even for cricketing legend Sir Don Bradman.
Gilchrist's comments come on the back of Bumrah's phenomenal performances in 2024, including his pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup triumph and his intimidating presence in Test cricket.
Stellar performance
Bumrah's impressive performance in Australia Test series
Notably, Bumrah was recently named Player of the Series in the five-match Test series against Australia.
He was the highest wicket-taker with 32 wickets from five matches.
Gilchrist, while praising Bumrah on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, suggested that Bradman's average of 99.94 could have been significantly impacted if he had faced Bumrah during his career.
High praise
Gilchrist's high praise for Bumrah
Gilchrist was all praise for Bumrah, saying, "I am not rating him, no number befitting what he is in world sport. He would have ripped on Bradman's peak in the matter of balls."
He added it would have been much further south of 99 [Bradman's batting average] that he sits at.
"You cannot have a reward that is high enough for him," Gilchrist said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.
Ranking rise
Bumrah's journey to the top of ICC Test rankings
Bumrah's brilliant show in the series against Australia started with a Player of the Match award in Perth.
His match figures of 8/72 helped India to a mammoth 295-run win.
He didn't stop there and took nine wickets each in Brisbane (9/94) and Melbourne (9/156).
These performances took him to the top of ICC Test rankings for bowlers, where he now has the highest-ever ratings registered by an Indian bowler (908 ratings).
Injury setback
Bumrah's injury and future prospects
Unfortunately, Bumrah's brilliant series in Australia came to an end after he got injured in the fifth Test in Sydney.
This has also raised questions over his availability for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked him to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further assessment of his condition.
Career achievements
Bumrah's remarkable career milestones
Over the course of his career, Bumrah has accomplished a number of remarkable feats.
He took 200 wickets in the least number of matches and got 100 scalps in ODIs in the second-least time, in terms of matches.
The Mumbai Indians star is also the first bowler to have achieved the number one ranking in the ICC men's player rankings in all three formats of cricket.