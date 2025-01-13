What's the story

Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka has defeated Caroline Garcia in the opening round of the 2025 Australian Open.

The win comes a year after Garcia ended Osaka's return to Grand Slam tennis after her maternity leave.

The match was a nail-biter, lasting 1 hour and 45 minutes, with Osaka winning with scores of 6-3, 3-6, and 6-3.