Summarize Simplifying... In short Novak Djokovic made history by becoming the oldest player to win a singles gold medal at the Olympics and the fifth player to achieve a Golden Slam - winning all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold.

He also became the second player to win all Grand Slams, an Olympic gold, and the ATP Tour Finals, extending his 'Big Titles' tally to a record 72. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Novak Djokovic completed the Golden Slam in Paris

Year-ender: Novak Djokovic attained these feats with historic Olympic gold

By Parth Dhall 06:00 pm Dec 11, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Serbian ace Novak Djokovic finally ended his wait for an elusive Olympic gold medal in August this year. Djokovic reigned supreme after beating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the tennis men's singles final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Serb, who won 7-6(3), 7-6(2), became only the fifth player to complete the Golden Slam (winning all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold).

Medals

Second medal; oldest Olympic gold medalist

Djokovic has won his maiden gold medal at the Olympics. It was his second Olympic medal overall (bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympics). At 37 years and 74 days, Djokovic also became the oldest player (man or woman) to claim the singles gold medal at the Olympic Games since the sport's reinstatement as an Olympic event in 1988.

Golden Slam

Fifth player with Golden Slam

Djokovic became just the fifth player (man or woman) to win all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold. He joined Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams on this elite list. Djokovic, the 24-time major champion, has a record 10 Australian Open honors to his name. He also owns seven Wimbledon, four US Open, and three French Open titles.

Information

Second player with this triple

As per Opta, Djokovic became only the second player in the Open Era to have won all four Grand Slams, the Olympic gold medal, and the ATP Tour Finals. He joins legend Agassi for this record.

Information

Djokovic joins Federer, Williams

According to Opta, Djokovic became the third player to reach the singles final at the Olympics after turning 30 since tennis returned to the Summer Olympic program in 1988. Roger Federer (London 2012) and Serena Williams (London 2012) are the others.

Feats

Other notable feats for Djokovic

Djokovic extended his tally of 'Big Titles' to 72, the most for a player. Big Titles are a combination of Grand Slams, ATP Finals title, ATP Masters 1000 titles, and the Olympic singles gold medals. The Serb has won every 'Big Title' one can claim. In Paris, Djokovic played his fourth singles semi-finals at the Olympics, the most for a player.