Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane was instrumental in his side's victory over Vidarbha

Ajinkya Rahane hits 84 versus Vidarbha in SMAT quarters: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:26 pm Dec 11, 2024

What's the story Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane was instrumental in his side's victory over Vidarbha in a crunch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final clash on Wednesday. Chasing 222 runs, Rahane and Prithvi Shaw added 83 runs for the first wicket. Mumbai lost wickets at key junctures but Rahane kept his calm and batted on. He was dismissed in the 16th over by Yash Thakur. Here's more.

A solid effort from Rahane

Shaw (49) looked in his element as he dealt in fours and sixes in the powerplay overs (1-6). He smashed five fours and four sixes. Rahane didn't hold back either in this phase. Shaw departed in the 7th over before the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav fell cheaply. Rahane kept Mumbai in the hunt and ended with 84 from 45 balls.

Dube and Shedge take over after Rahane departs

Rahane smashed 10 fours and three sixes, striking at 186.67. Mumbai were 157/4 while he was dismissed. However, Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge hammered unbeaten 37 and 36-run knocks respectively, helping Mumbai reach the semis with 4 balls to spare.

Rahane slams his 4th fifty in ongoing SMAT campaign

Rahane's 84 takes him to a tally of 334 runs in the ongoing SMAT campaign. In seven matches (6 innings), Rahane owns four fifties. Rahane's scores this season are 13, 52, 68, 22, 95 and 84. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahane has raced to 1,303 runs overall in SMAT at 26.59. He owns 11 fifties in the tournament with his strike rate reading 127.24.

Rahane registers his 47th fifty in T20s

Rahane hammered his 47th fifty in T20 cricket. He also owns two tons. He has raced to 6,717 runs at 29.33. His strike rate reads 123.36. Notably, he has raced to 155 T20 sixes.